The PWHL’s growth comes at a price for a Minnesota Frost team building a potential dynasty

The Minnesota Frost carefully crafted a roster that won not one, but two Walter Cups in their first two seasons of existence.
And just like that, they saw it deconstructed by the PWHL’s first round of expansion that will bring Vancouver and Seattle into an eight-team league this coming season.
Each of the original six teams protected three players. But they all will surrender four of their players for the common good. They will do so in a growing league that will continue to expand beyond 2026 — and quite possibly grow internationally after surfing the popularity of this winter’s Milan-Cortina Olympics.
The Frost protected accomplished U.S. national team players Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein and Taylor Heise, but they were the first team to feel the sting when the PWHL’s five-day “exclusive signing period” opened Wednesday.
Vancouver right away took two Frost defenders, Claire Thompson and Sophie Jaques. Thompson signed a one-year contract, Jaques a three-year deal. Their departures enabled the Frost to protect a fourth player, which they used to claim back rookie Britta Curl-Salemme.
By the end of Monday night’s expansion draft, the two new expansion teams will have four players from each of the original six teams.
The margins were already thin. All four PWHL Finals games featuring the Frost and Ottawa went to overtime, each won by a same score of 2-1.
“It’s going to impact everyone,” Frost coach Ken Klee said of expansion. “We play by the rules that are handed to us. When they announced every team could only protect three and everyone was going to lose four, I think all of our mouths dropped open. That’s a lot.”