A year ago, Ken Klee had to go to a party at goalkeeper Nicole Hensley’s home in Denver to hang out with the Walter Cup as it was passed along from player to player following Team Minnesota’s run to the PWHL title.
“I brought my 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother,” he said, “and they got to get pictures with me with it, which was really cool.”
Klee learned this week that the league is now allowing coaching staffs to have a day with the trophy as well. So Walter will make a second stop in the Denver area — Klee lives in Castle Rock — this offseason.
Progress. Maybe Klee will find out how many ounces that cup can hold.
“I think that was definitely some feedback that, hey, it’d be cool for the coaches to be able to celebrate with their families for a day, or a half-day, or anything, right?” Klee said. “Just to be able to have that. Because during the celebration itself on the ice, it’s just pandemonium and crazy, right?”
“I left the ice almost immediately after, just because I was like, I need to take a breath and go crack a Coors Light.”
Champagne problems for the only champion the PWHL has had. The Frost have set the standard on the ice and now get to establish how to enjoy it.
It’s surprising that Klee did not win PWHL coach of the year honors last season and wasn’t a finalist this season. Then again, it’s not. One trait both title teams share is scrambling just to make the postseason. Title team No. 1 was hindered by injuries. It took a while for title team No. 2 to find its game.