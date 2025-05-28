Minnesota Frost to celebrate second Walter Cup with downtown St. Paul parade and party

Minnesota has champions to salute, with the Minnesota Frost winning a second Walter Cup on Monday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).
The Frost will celebrate their back-to-back championships with fans Wednesday night with a parade in downtown St. Paul and a party at Xcel Energy Center.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Tria Rink. Frost players, coaches and staffers will walk through 7th Place, Rice Park, past the Herb Brooks statue and into Xcel Energy Center.
The arena celebration is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with speeches from General Manager Melissa Caruso, head coach Ken Klee and players. Admission is free.
Fans may take photos with the Walter Cup, buy arena concessions, boogie to a live DJ’s tunes, and soak up the victorious vibe until 8 p.m.
If you go
What: Minnesota Frost championship parade and celebration
When: 5:30-8 p.m.
Where: Parade starts at the Tria Rink, 400 Wabasha St., at 5:30 p.m., and arrives at the Xcel Energy Center at 6 p.m.