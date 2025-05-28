Frost

Minnesota Frost to celebrate second Walter Cup with downtown St. Paul parade and party

The parade is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. tonight, followed by a celebration at Xcel Energy Center.

By Josie Albertson-Grove

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 28, 2025 at 7:20PM
Minnesota Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney celebrates with the Walter Cup. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota has champions to salute, with the Minnesota Frost winning a second Walter Cup on Monday in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL).

The Frost will celebrate their back-to-back championships with fans Wednesday night with a parade in downtown St. Paul and a party at Xcel Energy Center.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Tria Rink. Frost players, coaches and staffers will walk through 7th Place, Rice Park, past the Herb Brooks statue and into Xcel Energy Center.

The arena celebration is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with speeches from General Manager Melissa Caruso, head coach Ken Klee and players. Admission is free.

Fans may take photos with the Walter Cup, buy arena concessions, boogie to a live DJ’s tunes, and soak up the victorious vibe until 8 p.m.

If you go

What: Minnesota Frost championship parade and celebration

When: 5:30-8 p.m.

Where: Parade starts at the Tria Rink, 400 Wabasha St., at 5:30 p.m., and arrives at the Xcel Energy Center at 6 p.m.

about the writer

about the writer

Josie Albertson-Grove

Reporter

Josie Albertson-Grove covers politics and government for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Frost

See More

Frost

Minnesota Frost to celebrate second Walter Cup with downtown St. Paul parade and party

card image

The parade is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. tonight, followed by a celebration at Xcel Energy Center.

Frost

PWHL expansion to Seattle and Vancouver could shake up Frost’s championship team

card image

Twin Cities

How accessible are Minnesota’s professional sports stadiums?

card image