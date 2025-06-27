Greater Minnesota

Floods swamp parts of state’s western farm country

Big Stone, Renville counties expected to declare state of emergency.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 4:58PM
Corn in a flooded field near Dave Timmerman's farm in New Hall, Iowa on Saturday June 14, 2008. Here, in some of the best dirt in the world, the stunted stalks of Timmerman's newly planted corn are wilting in what sometimes look more like rice paddies than prairie, the sun glinting off of pools of collected water. Although time is running out, he has yet to plant all of his soybean crop because the waterlogged soil cannot support his footsteps, much less heavy machinery.
The rain came from slow-moving thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that developed and lingered near Granite Falls on Wednesday, the DNR said. (Stephen Mally/The New York Times)

Waves of heavy rain swamped parts of rural southwestern Minnesota this week, leading to flooded streets and waterlogged fields.

A declaration of a state of emergency is expected Friday afternoon in Big Stone County near the South Dakota border, said Dona Greiner, the county’s emergency management director.

“There’s a lot of standing water in the fields, which is really concerning for the crops, and roads underwater,” Greiner said.

Two sandbag stations are set up in Ortonville, she said.

The rain came from slow-moving thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that developed and lingered near Granite Falls on Wednesday, the DNR said.

These storms moved toward the Twin Cities, and several brief tornadoes were reported in Freeborn, Steele, Wabasha and Houston counties, the DNR statement said.

In Renville, some 100 miles west of the Twin Cities, pumps are out as streets across three blocks have water over curbs.

Damage from 6 inches of rain in Renville County will lead to a declaration of a state of emergency next week, said Mike Hennen, the county’s director of emergency management.

Hennen said he doesn’t have an estimate for crop loss in the county, but the fields are “saturated” and he sees ponds as large as 3 acres as he drives.

“We’re just hoping that the rain that comes tomorrow doesn’t set us back,” Hennen said.

about the writer

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

