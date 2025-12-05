Wells for drinking water near possible Minnesota mine tainted with manganese

The vein of iron and manganese in Emily, a small tourism-dependent town about 20 miles northeast of Brainerd, has been well-known since the last century. U.S. Steel explored it as a possible iron mine in the 1940s and 50s, but there was too much manganese in the deposit to make it worth their while, said Joe Henderson, director of the Lands and Minerals Division at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.