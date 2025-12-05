Wells for drinking water near possible Minnesota mine tainted with manganese

A developer is taking steps to open a mine in a small town in Minnesota’s Lakes Country, aiming to tap into the richest manganese deposit in the United States. Concerned that the mine could pollute drinking water, a group in Emily, Minn., tested wells and discovered some are already tainted.
A citizens group formed to study the pros and cons of a mine tested samples from 21 private drinking water wells. Twelve contained enough manganese, a neurotoxicant, that the water could not be used in infant formula. Five of those wells had enough of the metal that the EPA warns adults against drinking it.
Dan Brennan, a founder of Emily Mine Information Group (EMIG) and a member of the Emily City Council, said the group undertook the water tests because “nobody was doing the baseline testing we thought was necessary.” Macalester College provided students to do the testing and helped fund the first round. A grant from the Western Mining Action Network will help EMIG test two more times next year.
The results of the October sampling, Brennan stressed, only show existing conditions. Mine developers have not drilled for rock samples in the area since 2023, and EMIG is not suggesting that that activity caused the contamination.
But the new data adds to existing concerns as the mine appears to be gaining momentum. Emily could become the latest Minnesota flashpoint in a debate over whether extracting minerals essential for clean energy can be done without polluting another precious resource, water.
North Star Manganese, the mine developer, told the Emily City Council last month that its consultant had determined a mine project would be profitable. At that meeting, on Nov. 12, several residents expressed concerns their drinking water would be tainted by a manganese mine.
Rick Sandri, a founder of North Star Manganese, said he takes contamination concerns seriously, and that they will be studied closely when the project gets closer to environmental review.
“We know that there is a potential project there,” Sandri said. “We fully recognize that water will be one of the main items that we have to be looking at.”