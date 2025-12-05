Minnesotan’s Ice Mile swim illuminates a new level of extreme

Only a swimsuit, goggles and a silicone cap stood between Mackenzie Koeck and a lake swim last Saturday morning.
The water in McCarrons Lake in Roseville was as cold as 39 degrees. With snow falling, Koeck got in quickly up to her waist before fully submerging.
Extreme, yes, but Koeck, 37, of St. Paul, had more in mind than a dunk in an ice hole. Her dive into the audacious was an attempt at an event called the Ice Mile.
It’s part of the unusual sport of ice swimming. While global, the sport exists far outside the mainstream. It’s more popular in Europe than in the United States.
“I did a lot of research on how to do this safely,” Koeck said. “It is an extreme sport and dangerous. I like to do things that are risky, but in a responsible way.”
Her attention to detail was evident as she waded into McCarrons Lake. She gave herself two minutes to acclimate. She was uncomfortable, but the sharp slap to her skin wasn’t painful. Still, before long, her hands and feet were numb.
Adrenaline now on overdrive, she steadied her breathing and secured her safety buoy. Then, with a nod from her support team shadowing her in a canoe and from the lake’s edge, Koeck was off into the deep.
Following a feeling
Koeck’s Ice Mile attempt was more than a year in the making. On some level, it was longer.