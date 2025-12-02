‘Bud’s Landing’ drew duck hunters for decades with a safe harbor and 3.2 beer. Now it’s giving way to canoes and kayaks.

Ron McNamara, a regular user of Bud’s Landing for late fall duck hunts, said conventional outboard motors would bottom out on countless stumps and sand bars in the area, making them impractical. The longtail mud motors commonly used by duck hunters are able to plow and ram past those obstacles, but they’re far too heavy and bulky to carry in, he said. Besides, he said, any watercraft small enough to carry into Bud’s Landing would be at risk of capsizing in nasty weather.