‘Bud’s Landing’ drew duck hunters for decades with a safe harbor and 3.2 beer. Now it’s giving way to canoes and kayaks.

If you listened to those who knew Bud Joseph, he’d roll over in his grave about what was happening to his historic boat landing on the Mississippi River near Hastings.
Cherished by duck hunters since the 1930s as a safe place to launch their boats, the site recently won approval to be developed as a county “use area” for canoeists, kayakers, paddleboarders and other outdoor enthusiasts.
The bad news for waterfowlers? The $4.63 million project cuts them out. Their trailered jon boats with longtail mud motors will be disallowed starting next year.
“I’ve been hunting for 65 years and I have to say it’s really a disappointment,” said Ron McNamara of Denmark Township near Afton.
Widely known as Bud’s Landing, the little beach at the bottom of a steep hill in Nininger Township is regarded by area duck hunters as a safe alternative to the state-owned river access about a mile away on Hillary Path. Two duck hunters drowned off Hillary Path in the 1990s when winds out of the northwest stirred up fierce waves that tipped them into the cold water.
Boaters who choose Bud’s Landing don’t have to reckon with those winds to reach the public hunting grounds around Spring Lake Islands Wildlife Management Area.
“It’s so wrong what they are doing,” said Larry Josephs of West St. Paul, a nephew of the late Bud Joseph. “It feels like someone else is imposing their values on the place. How about the people who have been enjoying this sport for 100 years?”
He said his uncle welcomed hunters and anglers to the landing as far back as the mid-1930s. He built rental cabins and opened a 3.2 beer joint called Bud’s Place that served pizza and Stewart sandwiches. “Uncle Buddy,” as Josephs knew him, offered kids 5 cents for every empty beer bottle they picked up from the picnic grounds.