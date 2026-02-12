Hunter’s night rescue illuminates a unique Minnesota emergency team

A Minnesota hunter was lost Jan. 3 in the Mille Lacs County woods, and the odds of finding him on foot weren’t good.
The hunter was last heard from about 4:30 p.m. amid spotty cellphone reception and was last seen that morning, according to a sheriff’s department report.
Deputies attempted a brief search at 6 p.m. but were limited by the cold, the cloak of night and deep snow in the vast wildlife management area (WMA) where the St. Paul area man disappeared.
By about 7 p.m., the sheriff’s department changed course and called in help from the air, activating a state-run emergency response squad that is likely little-known to the Minnesotans it’s tasked with rescuing.
A helicopter unit called the Minnesota Air Rescue Team, combining State Patrol pilots and city of St. Paul firefighters trained in search and rescue, took off into the night for the 39,000-acre WMA.
As the only outfit in the state able to use its own aircraft in emergencies, MART has become a go-to supporting player for rescue efforts across Minnesota.
“It is one of the best assets the state has, especially for rural counties like ours,” said Tim Luoma, chief deputy in the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Responding to a need
Within minutes of flying into the Mille Lacs County WMA, the helicopter crew located the hunter, who was dressed for midwinter conditions but still at risk.