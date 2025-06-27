Twin Cities man who worked with Catholic school’s theater department molested student, charges say

A Twin Cities man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student while working with a Catholic high school’s theater department.
Thomas Charles Pinckney, 45, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and various counts related to using his cellphone to entice the student while she attended Hill-Murray High School in Maplewood.
Pinckney, of Maplewood, was arrested Thursday, posted bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police went to the school on Jan. 22 regarding a report that Pinckney sent nude photos to the girl, and they later found out that he also sent sexually explicit videos and images of himself. He also exchanged sexually explicit Snapchat messages with her and fondled her.
The girl told investigators she first met Pinckney when she was in seventh grade through school and community theater, where he worked on a contract basis with sound design for various productions.
She said Pinckney began flirting with her near the end of ninth grade, when she was 15 years old. In the spring of 2024, they messaged each other on Instagram, with him telling her “dirty jokes.” They moved the conversations over to the more secure Snapchat app, and soon his messages became sexual.
The girl said Pinckney sent her sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, and encouraged her to do the same. She refused but did send him provocative images of herself.