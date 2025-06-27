Twin Cities Suburbs

Twin Cities man who worked with Catholic school’s theater department molested student, charges say

He also sent the teenager sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, according to the charges.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 3:44PM
St. Paul City Hall and Ramsey County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, St. Paul, ] GLEN STUBBE • glen.stubbe@startribune.com (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A Twin Cities man sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student while working with a Catholic high school’s theater department.

Thomas Charles Pinckney, 45, was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County District Court with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and various counts related to using his cellphone to entice the student while she attended Hill-Murray High School in Maplewood.

Pinckney, of Maplewood, was arrested Thursday, posted bond and has a court hearing scheduled for Friday. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police went to the school on Jan. 22 regarding a report that Pinckney sent nude photos to the girl, and they later found out that he also sent sexually explicit videos and images of himself. He also exchanged sexually explicit Snapchat messages with her and fondled her.

The girl told investigators she first met Pinckney when she was in seventh grade through school and community theater, where he worked on a contract basis with sound design for various productions.

She said Pinckney began flirting with her near the end of ninth grade, when she was 15 years old. In the spring of 2024, they messaged each other on Instagram, with him telling her “dirty jokes.” They moved the conversations over to the more secure Snapchat app, and soon his messages became sexual.

The girl said Pinckney sent her sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, and encouraged her to do the same. She refused but did send him provocative images of herself.

She said the physical aspect of her relationship with Pinckney involved him touching her sexually when they were in the light and sound area of the school theater. She eventually told two friends in December 2024 what was going on with her and Pinckney.

After she was confronted by school administration on Jan. 22, the girl told him to stop contacting her.

On March 26, Pinckney denied to police having any improper contact with juveniles.

A law enforcement search of Pinckney’s phone turned up photos of his genitals, pornography and images of clothed teenage girls.

 

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Twin Cities man who worked with Catholic school’s theater department molested student, charges say

card image

He also sent the teenager sexually explicit videos and photos of himself, according to the charges.

Twin Cities

What Pride events are happening this weekend in the Twin Cities?

card image

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police shot at suspect outside Hortman home, says new account from investigators

Flowers in front of the home of Melissa and Mark Hortman in Brooklyn Park on June 16.