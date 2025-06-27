Outdoors

Anderson: Selling public land is a bad idea for Minnesotans and everyone

Senate effort to sell public land would rob hunters, hikers and birders of wild places in the West.

Columnist Icon

By Dennis Anderson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 27, 2025 at 5:01PM
Jim Vagts, left, who farms in southeastern Minnesota near the Iowa border, and his son Todd, of Lanesboro, Minn., on one of the elder Vagts’ 50 horseback hunting trips he’s made to the Western U.S. (Photo provided by Jim Vagts) ((Photo provided by Jim Vagts))

Jim Vagts lives and farms in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border, where he grows corn and soybeans.

In his 82 years, he’s made 50 trips to the Western U.S., hauling his horses to hunt in seven states, always on U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management (BLM) properties.

This fall, Vagts and his son, Todd, of Lanesboro, Minn., will travel to Utah, where after 20 years of trying, they’ve drawn permits to hunt elk with muzzleloaders.

During the hunt, they’ll ride among tall pines and mountainous peaks on land they own.

Public land.

“I am totally against the sale of any public lands,” Vagts said. “Every time we use lose any of these properties, it’s a loss to society.”

Jim Vagts, 82, who farms in southeast Minnesota, has hauled his own horses to seven Western states on 50 hunting trips, primarily seeking elk, all on public lands. (Photo provided by Jim Vagts) ((Photo provided by Jim Vagts))

Retired from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Bob Welsh, 60, is vice president of Backcountry Horsemen Minnesota, whose members ride horses on public lands in Minnesota and throughout the West.

Like Vagts, he’s well aware that Utah Sen. Mike Lee, among others, tried to insert language into the Senate’s version of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” to sell public lands in 11 western states, including Alaska.

“It’s tragic,” he said. “To me it looks like they’re trying to make lands owned by the public available to people with deep pockets.”

Doug Lovander lives in Kandiyohi County, on Eagle Lake, not far from Willmar.

But his heart is in South Dakota’s vast public grasslands, which are managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department.

It’s there each fall that he and his dogs pursue prairie chickens, a throwback species that can only be hunted the old fashioned way, by wearing out a lot of boot leather.

“I’m an Independent, but let’s face it, a lot of hunters are Republicans,” Lovander said. “But selling public lands isn’t a partisan issue. The big problem is starting a precedent. You sell public land in the West today, why not the Dakotas, or Minnesota, next?”

Dallas Hudson agrees.

He lives in the woods near Akeley, Minn., not far from Leech Lake in northern Minnesota. Sometimes in the summer he heads west to hunt dinosaur bones.

Other times, in fall, he loads his primitive bow into his truck and drives to Wyoming in search of antelope.

“A couple years ago I couldn’t get close enough to get an antelope with my bow, which I made myself, along with my arrows,” he said. “So instead I shot an antelope with my not-so-primitive 7mm Mag.”

Scott Rall of Worthington, in southwest Minnesota, is not only a public lands user like a lot of Minnesotans, he’s also a public lands maker.

In recent decades he and other members of the Nobles County Pheasants Forever Chapter have added nearly 4,000 acres to the state’s Wildlife Management Area system — public property that is open to hiking, hunting, bird watching and other uses.

To showcase these and other southwest Minnesota gems, each year Rall invites people who don’t typically visit the region’s hinterlands to a “Dinner in the Wild.”

“Afterward, to a person, they say, ‘Wow, I never knew cool places like these existed in our county,’” Rall said. “People have an innate connection to wild places. But they have to have the opportunity to see them and be a part of them.”

Nobles County Pheasants Forever Chapter president Scott Rall of Worthington is proud of the nearly 4,000 acres of public land his group has added to the state’s Wildlife Management Area system. (Photo provided by Scott Rall) ((Photo provided by Scott Rall))

Lee, who chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has been getting a lot of heat since he attached draft legislation to a Senate budget reconciliation bill that would sell off more than 3 million acres of public land in the West.

Properties on the block included backcountry hunting lands, trout-laden rivers, hiking trails and even downhill ski areas, according to The Wilderness Society.

Lee claims liberals are, “trying to dupe conservatives into believing [his plan] will somehow endanger the beautiful scenic landscapes that make the West so special.”

But his biggest obstacle isn’t the ragg-sweater-and-wire-rims crowd.

Instead, Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled his land sell-off idea would invoke the Senate’s 60-vote “Byrd rule,” which bars extraneous provisions from being added to reconciliation bills.

Counterpunching, Lee on Monday said on X that he would remove Forest Service land from his proposal and put up for sale only BLM land within five miles of population centers. Property at risk this time could total 1.2 million acres.

Even in the West, where politics generally run red, people aren’t buying it.

“Wyoming hunters say they’ll oppose public land sales, no matter what,” read one headline in the Cowboy State. “Nevadans have a message for you, @SenMikeLee: Hands OFF our public lands,” Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada posted on X. And Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana said, “I remain a ‘no’ on the Senate reconciliation bill.”

In the end, Lee might concoct a workaround to Senate rules, which doubtless he and the shadowy supporters he represents are scheming even now to circumvent.

But he can’t trick the nation’s millions of outdoor enthusiasts, for whom public lands embody the holy trinity of the American spirit —freedom, adventure and self-determination.

To some people, this might mean piloting an RV through Yellowstone National Park. To others, bushwhacking through Minnesota’s Chippewa National Forest, chasing grouse and woodcock. To others still, hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Some Americans, of course, might never have stepped on public land.

But it’s important to them that they can, or their children can — or their children’s children can — if they someday have a chance.

For Jim Vagts, that chance will come again this fall.

“I’ve been a lifelong farmer and all of my croplands are no-till, which I do to benefit my land and the environment,” Vagts said. “Then in fall, I haul my horses out West to hunt.

“I’ve been to the Boundary Waters and the experience is similar.

“All public lands are priceless.”

about the writer

about the writer

Dennis Anderson

Columnist

Outdoors columnist Dennis Anderson joined the Star Tribune in 1993 after serving in the same position at the St. Paul Pioneer Press for 13 years. His column topics vary widely, and include canoeing, fishing, hunting, adventure travel and conservation of the environment.

See Moreicon

More from Outdoors

See More

Outdoors

Anderson: Don’t sell our Big Beautiful public lands

Staff headshot
Dennis Anderson
card image

Senate effort to sell public land would rob hunters, hikers and birders of wild places in the West.

Outdoors

Mendota Bridge guardrails will be raised again following cyclist complaints

card image

Outdoors

The latest Minnesota camping trend: crops and livestock

card image