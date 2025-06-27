Anderson: Selling public land is a bad idea for Minnesotans and everyone

Jim Vagts lives and farms in Fillmore County, near the Iowa border, where he grows corn and soybeans.
In his 82 years, he’s made 50 trips to the Western U.S., hauling his horses to hunt in seven states, always on U.S. Forest Service or Bureau of Land Management (BLM) properties.
This fall, Vagts and his son, Todd, of Lanesboro, Minn., will travel to Utah, where after 20 years of trying, they’ve drawn permits to hunt elk with muzzleloaders.
During the hunt, they’ll ride among tall pines and mountainous peaks on land they own.
Public land.
“I am totally against the sale of any public lands,” Vagts said. “Every time we use lose any of these properties, it’s a loss to society.”
Retired from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Bob Welsh, 60, is vice president of Backcountry Horsemen Minnesota, whose members ride horses on public lands in Minnesota and throughout the West.
Like Vagts, he’s well aware that Utah Sen. Mike Lee, among others, tried to insert language into the Senate’s version of President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” to sell public lands in 11 western states, including Alaska.