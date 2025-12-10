Hunting and cooking squirrels is in Yia Vang’s blood

Yia Vang whispered to his friend and squirrel hunting guide Chang Her as flakes drifted from the sky. The crunch of snow under their feet echoed through Sand Dunes State Forest, northwest of the Twin Cities.
The squirrels were hunkering down in their nests, like many other Minnesotans that day, Yang said. While the squirrels never came out, his childhood memories did.
“Everything I know about my dad was kind of either from the woods or from the river or the streams or the lakes we went to,” Vang said as he sat on a log, waiting for a squirrel to venture out. “He would give me nuggets of wisdom and he could never just tell me a story. It had to be while we were doing stuff together.”
The middle child of seven siblings, Vang started hunting as a kid with his family and cooking what they caught. His passion for cooking grew into a career that has included opening the restaurant Vinai in northeast Minneapolis and food stand Union Hmong Kitchen at the Minnesota State Fair.
In 2022, Vang leveled up his hunting skills as host of the Outdoor Channel’s “Feral.” On the show, which aired for three seasons before concluding last year, Vang captured and cooked a range of animals, from the conventional, like deer and catfish, to the unusual, including Burmese python in the Everglades and alligator gar in Texas.
Part of what made the show popular is that people have grown more accepting of eating different types of foods, he said. When he was younger, that wasn’t the case. Vang was born in a refugee camp in Thailand and immigrated to the United States as a child. His family lived in central Wisconsin and Pennsylvania before settling in the Twin Cities.
“When we were kids, we never told anybody that we would shoot and eat squirrel. We thought ‘the kids at school would probably think that we’re poor and we’re a bunch of hicks,’” he said. ”Today, things are different."
We asked Vang, 41, who lives in Minneapolis, more about his outdoor hobby. His responses have been edited for clarity and length.