Hunting and cooking squirrels is in Yia Vang’s blood

A: On “Feral,” we were bow hunting, north of the Twin Cities and it was snowing hard — it was a blizzard. And we were sitting in this little tent thing. It was made for two, but we had to fit a camera guy in there. So, it was the three of us and we were out there before light and it got really cold. I think we were out there for a total of eight hours. All we saw was one deer that came out and then went away. I was so cold. After I left, no matter how much I was warming my body up, it just felt cold. I jumped in a hot shower and I’m like, “Why am I still cold?” But you know, we look back on those days, me and a few of the crew guys, and we just laugh about it.