A fire warning for an e-bike battery was issued. It was too late for a St. Paul couple.

Beeping from a smoke alarm abruptly woke Matt Privratsky. Down in the garage, he found a single e-bike battery on a metal shelf, smoldering in an orange glow. It looked like magma and the flames spreading from it quickly lit up the darkness.
By the time the St. Paul Fire Department arrived, about seven minutes later, the windows in the living room had blown out from the intense heat, Privratsky said. He and his wife and their two dogs were able to escape, but most of their belongings were destroyed by the fire in September.
Privatsky believes the blaze originated in a Rad Power Bikes battery, the same one identified as a fire hazard by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in a public warning last week. The commission urged consumers to immediately stop using certain battery models sold by Rad Power Bikes.
Nationwide, CPSC recorded at least 31 fires from the Rad Power Bikes’ batteries, including 12 reports of property damage totaling $734,500 (these figures do not include the fire at Privratsky’s home). In some of those incidents, the battery was not charging or in use when it caught fire, according to CPSC.
Privratsky, a former interim St. Paul City Council member, said he has recommended Rad Power e-bikes to friends and family in the past. After reading the warning, he’s telling them to check their batteries, especially because his was not charging when it caught fire.
The investigator’s preliminary finding attributed the fire to a malfunctioning lithium-ion battery, according to a spokesman from the St. Paul Fire Department.
“It’s frustrating that so many people will have to go out and get rid of these batteries because I’m still a really strong supporter for what e-bikes can do to expand mobility and make non-driving realistic for more people,” Privatsky said.
Rad Power Bikes said they could not comment on Privratsky’s case. The public warning said the batteries affected are HL-RP-S1304 or RP-1304 models, ones that Privratsky said he owned. In a statement issued by the company following the warning, Rad Power Bikes said the rate of incidents are “a fraction of 1 percent.”