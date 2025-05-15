5 ways ‘Whoa, Nellie’ salutes cross-dressing outlaw queen who scandalized 19th-century Minnesota

She was a cross-dressing “cowboy detective” who got breathless newspaper coverage for her exploits.
Nellie King stole horses, ran scams and changed husbands and outfits often in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas in the 1880s and 1890s. She may not be as well-known as frontier legends such as Calamity Jane and Annie Oakley. But a new crackerjack musical hopes to change that.
“Whoa, Nellie! The Outlaw King of the Wild Middle West” premieres Saturday at St. Paul’s History Theatre. The show was composed and written by Josef Evans, whose other titles include “Hair Ball: A Bigfoot Musical Adventure” and the spoof “A Prairie Homeless Companion.”
In fact, it was while doing research for the latter that Evans got sucked into the Nellie King legend.
“She lived in a wild era before labor laws for children,” Evans said. “We think Nellie ran away with the circus at 12 or so and got married to her first husband.”
It’s notable that she lived at the same time that P.T. Barnum was putting on his great shows. Teething children were given concoctions with addicting opiates to soothe their gums and parents could mail children through the postal service.
“At that time, people all over America were running scams,” said History Theatre artistic director Richard Thompson. “What was unusual was to have a woman do it and gain such fame.”
Here are five points that stand out about Nellie King and the new musical.