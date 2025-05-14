Stage & Arts

Review: Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’ blasts onstage with stirring mashup of pop songs and Shakespeare

The musical writes a new and entertaining chapter for the Bard‘s purportedly doomed romantic heroine.

Columnist Icon

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 6:05PM
Rachel Simone Webb and Michael Canu in "& Juliet." (Matthew Murphy)

While pop star Katy Perry was late getting onstage at the Target Center in Minneapolis Tuesday, only blocks away, theatergoers at the more intimate Orpheum Theatre got to hear her pop hit “Roar” well before the concert fans.

The number in “& Juliet” was served up gorgeously by soulful and precise performer Rachel Simone Webb as an anthem of female liberation in a grand, brash Broadway musical that reimagines literary history.

Webb plays the title character in the production, which runs through Sunday. Webb slays, summoning determination and passion on “Roar,” the musical’s showstopping 11 o’clock number. And her acting is similarly nuanced and affecting as takes us through the emotional contours of Juliet’s maturation.

Like “Six” before it, “Juliet” irreverently and unabashedly remixes history. A jukebox musical staged as an occasional rave by director Luke Sheppard, it uses pop songs, many written or co-written by Swedish hitmaker Max Martin, to send up and re-examine the blindsides and absurdities in Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.”

Rachel Simone Webb and Mateus Leite Cardoso perform in "& Juliet." (Matthew Murphy)

The show gives voices to figures such as Anne Hathaway (Teal Wicks), Shakespeare’s wife, who has her own common sense and equally strong literary imagination. On a stage where they’re mounting the original “R&J,” Anne constantly tussles with her pun-happy husband (Corey Mach) about the ending and ultimately helps to rewrite a story that the characters, particularly Juliet, get to take over.

The premise of “Juliet,” whose clever book was crafted by “Schitt’s Creek” writer David West Read, asks what if Juliet didn’t kill herself alongside doomed beau Romeo but instead flees to Paris with her nurse, who now has the name Angelique (Kathryn Allison) and new friends, including the nonbinary May (Nick Drake).

And with her new lease on life, what would Juliet want to do? Well, she was 13 in Shakespeare’s original, so she would want to grow up, see the world and, yes, par-tay.

“Juliet” is a lot of wicked fun, a joy that derives from the recontextualized and re-orchestrated pop numbers made famous by the likes of Ke$ha (“Blow”), Jessie J (“Domino”) and Britney Spears (“Baby One More Time” and “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” here given a haunting rendition by Drake).

Sometimes the pleasure comes from disjuncture as the show mashes up eras. For example, the first time we hear Shakespeare and Anne sing the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” — Mach and Wicks are excellent in their roles — you shake your head in both delight and disbelief. For we’re watching the greatest writer in English mouthing a 20th-century Martin song with a much easier rhyme scheme but also with boy band lead singer swagger.

And, in fact, there’s a glitzy and big boy band surprise in “Juliet” as well.

Some of the songs in “Juliet” fit perfectly. But for others, you can see how the story is being shaped to get to a musical number.

No matter. The cast is almost universally strong, with Allison delivering a a reassuring (“[Expletive] Perfect”), Paul-Jordan Jensen as persnickety French gentleman Lance, Mateus Leite Cardoso as his shy son Francois, and Daniel J. Maldonado adding sweetness to otherwise dumb douchebag Romeo.

But it is Webb who shows Shakespeare’s purportedly doomed romantic heroine as a survivor who’s totally feeling herself in “Juliet,” and yes, we’re all here for it.

‘& Juliet’

When: 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 2 & 7:30 p.m. Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $65-$418. hennepinarts.org.

about the writer

about the writer

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Stage & Arts

See More

Stage & Arts

Review: Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’ blasts onstage with stirring mashup of pop songs and Shakespeare

Staff headshot
Rohan Preston
card image

The musical writes a new and entertaining chapter for the Bard‘s purportedly doomed romantic heroine.

Stage & Arts

4 ways to navigate northeast Minneapolis’ Art-A-Whirl, the country’s biggest artist open-studio event

card image

Things To Do

Critics’ picks: The 15 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

card image