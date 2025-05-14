Review: Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’ blasts onstage with stirring mashup of pop songs and Shakespeare

Sometimes the pleasure comes from disjuncture as the show mashes up eras. For example, the first time we hear Shakespeare and Anne sing the Backstreet Boys’ “I Want It That Way” — Mach and Wicks are excellent in their roles — you shake your head in both delight and disbelief. For we’re watching the greatest writer in English mouthing a 20th-century Martin song with a much easier rhyme scheme but also with boy band lead singer swagger.