Katy Perry’s troubled tour leaves fans waiting two hours in line in Minneapolis

Katy Perry’s troubled Lifetimes Tour hit a rough patch in Minneapolis before it even started.
The “Roar” and “Firework” hitmaker — whose career was grounded by a poor reception for her new album and a backlash to her recent trip to space — left fans standing in line for two hours outside her concert Tuesday night at Target Center.
Doors were scheduled to open at 6 p.m. but did not open until about 8:15 p.m. The concert was not expected to start until all of the attendees were inside, including thousands of fans who have to go to school in the morning.
“Kind of a bummer,” one parent in line posted on X (formerly Twitter). “First concert for my kiddo. We are stuck on an escalator.”
Arena representatives told the thousands of attendees over bullhorns that the delay was due to “production delays.” Sources at the arena said her crew was late in arriving to Minneapolis after a concert a night earlier at United Center in Chicago.