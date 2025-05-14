Music

Katy Perry’s troubled tour leaves fans waiting two hours in line in Minneapolis

Delays in the production setup were reported, meaning doors that were due to open at 6 p.m. were still closed at 8.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 14, 2025 at 1:37AM
Fans line up around Target Center and up into the entryways Tuesday as they wait for doors to open for Katy Perry's concert. (Chris Riemenschneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Katy Perry’s troubled Lifetimes Tour hit a rough patch in Minneapolis before it even started.

The “Roar” and “Firework” hitmaker — whose career was grounded by a poor reception for her new album and a backlash to her recent trip to space — left fans standing in line for two hours outside her concert Tuesday night at Target Center.

Doors were scheduled to open at 6 p.m. but did not open until about 8:15 p.m. The concert was not expected to start until all of the attendees were inside, including thousands of fans who have to go to school in the morning.

“Kind of a bummer,” one parent in line posted on X (formerly Twitter). “First concert for my kiddo. We are stuck on an escalator.”

Arena representatives told the thousands of attendees over bullhorns that the delay was due to “production delays.” Sources at the arena said her crew was late in arriving to Minneapolis after a concert a night earlier at United Center in Chicago.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

