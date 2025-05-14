Review: Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour isn’t as awful as the internet makes it out to be

Her latest album landed with a resounding thud. Her ham-fisted attempts at celebrating feminism in its lead single “Woman’s World” fell flat even with feminists. Then her career burned even further upon her re-entry after she blasted off into outer space on the recent celebrity-filled Blue Origin flight.
After all that hubbub, Katy Perry did what pop stars do: She went out on a new tour. And internet haters were undoubtedly going to hate on it.
The backlash against the 40-year-old “Roar” hitmaker was so swift and strong heading into her Lifetimes Tour stop at Target Center on Tuesday night, it seemed all but certain her concert was going to be the biggest crash landing to hit Minneapolis since vegan Jucy Lucys.
Expectations were lowered even further before showtime Tuesday: Setup delays for the stage production forced fans — including thousands of young girls due at school in the morning — to wait outside more than two hours after the advertised 6 p.m. time for doors to open. Ground Control to Major Katy!
Perry made no mention of the delays nor of the widespread backlash against her when she took the stage — only about 30 minutes late, following a very abbreviated appearance by opening act Rebecca Black.
In fact, the pop star acted as if Tuesday’s voyage was entirely smooth sailing. And as Katy Perry concerts go, this one indeed fell right in her usual orbit.
In the 15 years since she became one of pop music’s top hitmakers with her album “Teenage Dream,” Perry’s concert tours have always been over the top, cheeky, corny and a bit crass with a lot of goofy fun. Her last Target Center appearance in 2014, after all, prominently featured a giant inflatable turd emoji.
Yes, Tuesday’s concert was weird even by Perry’s standards. Its Las-Vegas-meets-Battlestar-Galactica stage production was hopelessly bloated and disjointed. The show was built around a dopey video-game storyline where fans had to save butterflies and bring humanity back to our modern computer-driven world. Or maybe we were just supposed to dance a lot to save the world? It was hard to follow.