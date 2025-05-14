Review: Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour isn’t as awful as the internet makes it out to be

During a two-song acoustic set where fans supposedly voted on the songs — never mind the same ones were picked the night before in Chicago — the crowd cheered wildly for one special young fan, Jessica from Owatonna, who was brought on stage by Perry with her mom to help sing “The One That Got Away.” Jessica just plain rocked. Then Perry herself opened up about the joys of becoming a mom in her new ballad, “All the Love,” saying, “It was the best decision I ever made in my life.”