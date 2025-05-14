The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: Face-paint-loving Twin Cities hard-rock revivalists Flipp are reviving their original lineup (8 p.m. Turf Club, $30); the Wailers are still jamming through Bob Marley’s classics led by Aston Barret Jr., son of Marley’s old bandleader (6:30 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, $35-$50); Irish-bleeding rockers the Belfast Cowboys return to the Under the Canopy series with Marc Joseph & American Soul and the de’Lindas (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $25-$40); folky, rootsy Minnesota singer/songwriter Katy Tessman celebrates the release of her third album, “Turnbuckles,” with Favourite Girl (6 p.m. Icehouse, $18-$25); Twin Cities blues fans may want to take a roadtrip to the historic Silverdome Ballroom in Neillsville, Wis., for its blues fest featuring Mississippi’s DuWayne Burnside and the Kenny Brown Trio with Milwaukee’s the Altered Five Blues Band (6:30 p.m., $20); Sacramento-reared electro-hip-hop groovers Hippie Sabotage stop in on their Echoes of Time Tour (7 p.m. the Fillmore, $45); ex-members of Milwaukee’s influential noise-rock unit Die Kreuzen now lead the Crosses (8 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $20); the Devil Makes Three, Americana veterans of many a Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival, are on tour in support of their seventh studio record, “Spirits” (8:30 p.m. First Avenue, $30-$35).