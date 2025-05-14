The Big Gigs: 10 top concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, May 15
1. Megan Moroney: “Tennessee Orange,” about falling in love with someone who roots for your football rival, was the first hit for Moroney, who favors her home state University of Georgia Bulldogs. She rises above those Southern and country music tropes on her second album, “Am I Okay?” Tracks like the title song, “28th of June” and “No Caller ID” make it clear that self-love during the ups and downs of relationships is a priority for her. She showed her considerable charm opening for Kenny Chesney at U.S. Bank Stadium last year. Now, like Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris, Moroney will make her first Twin Cities headline appearance at the Armory. Charlie Worsham opens. (8 p.m. Thu., the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls., resale only, ticketmaster.com)
2. Minnesota Orchestra: Now a two-time Grammy winner and Gramophone magazine’s 2021 Artist of the Year, Canadian violinist James Ehnes began his ascent to stardom as a teenager by winning a Minnesota Orchestra young artists’ competition. Thursday and Friday, he’ll return with English conductor Edward Gardner for Antonín Dvořák’s sumptuous Violin Concerto, part of a Czech-heavy program that also features music by Leos Janacek and Bedrich Smetana. Saturday afternoon, he’ll perform Beethoven’s Septet on a chamber music concert with music by Gabriella Smith, David Sterrett and Philip Glass. (Orchestra concerts: 11 a.m. Thu., 8 p.m. Fri.; chamber music: 2 p.m. Sat., Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $15-$111, minnesotaorchestra.org)
Also: Dark Star Orchestra does its Grateful Dead thing, recreating a setlist from the Dead’s storied past (7:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, $46.03 and up); one of the Zelig’s of pop music, charming U.K. raconteur Peter Asher concludes his two-night stand featuring songs and stories from the Beatles, Peter & Gordon, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt and others (7 p.m. the Dakota, $58.43 and up); Matthew Logan Vasquez of San Diego’s truly spirited rock unit the Delta Spirit is back out on a solo tour (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $20).
Friday, May 16
3. Greg Norton & Büddies: Timed to the 40th anniversary of Hüsker Dü releasing two landmark indie-rock albums in the same year, “New Day Rising” and “Flip Your Wig,” the Nirvana- and Green Day-influencing Twin Cities punk trio’s bassist is topping off an all-Hüskers marathon inside and outside Palmer’s. Norton put Büddies together last year as an ongoing salute to his old band with guitarist Jon Snodgrass and drummer David Jarnstrom, plus a cast of eager guest vocalists. Here, they’ll be sandwiched between tribute sets by Citric Dummies, Rad Owl, Oyster World, Wowsville and Denver’s Spells. (7 p.m. Palmer’s Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $10-$20, palmers-bar.com)
4. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: Each year, the SPCO invites a composer to spend a season with them and create new pieces as part of its Sandbox residency. This season, that composer has been Valerie Coleman, founder and longtime flutist for an outstanding woodwind quintet, the Imani Winds. Conductor William Eddins and the SPCO will premiere her brand new piece, “All the People,” on a concert that also includes music by Igor Stravinsky, George Walker and Alberto Ginastera. (11 a.m. Fri., 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $16-$68, thespco.org)
5. Larkin Poe: The Lovell sisters are a femme answer to the Robinson brothers of the Black Crowes except their Southern rock can be a lot more muscular as evidenced on “Nowhere Fast” and “Bluephoria” on Larkin Poe’s “Bloom.” The January release is the blues-rock duo’s eighth studio effort and their first since their Grammy-winning “Blood Harmony” in 2022. Singer/guitarist Rebecca Lovell brings the fire (particularly on “Pearls”), and Megan Lovell adds the sweetening on dobro, lap steel and vocal harmonies. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., $30-$35, axs.com)
Also: The Art-A-Whirl parties kick off in northeast Minneapolis with highlights including Early Eyes at Indeed Brewing, Big Salt outside the 331 Club and Carnage the Executioner’s “The Collaboratory” at Twin Ignition Garage; Swedish indie-pop duo Peter, Bjorn & John are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough album “Writer’s Block,” featuring the irrepressible whistler hit “Young Folks” (8 p.m. Fine Line, $30); Michigan alt-rock balladeers the Verve Pipe are also on tour revisiting “The Freshman” and other ’90s hits (7 p.m. the Dakota, $46-$56) renowned Milwaukee trumpeter Eric Jacobson is bringing his namesake quartet to town (7:30-10 p.m. Berlin, $25); L.A. singer/songwriter Jensen McRae just dropped her sophomore album, “I Don’t Know How But They Found Me,” her first for Dead Oceans, the label of Phoebe Bridgers and Mitski (8 p.m. Varsity Theater, sold out).
Saturday, May 17
6. Art-A-Whirl gigs: They start on Friday afternoon and continue into Sunday, but the free parties with live music that surround Northeast Minneapolis’ sprawling art crawl are turned up to 11 on Saturday. Bauhaus Brew Labs’ Liquid Zoo party includes the return of Vicious Vicious, the new duo White Boy Summer, Tabah, Faith Boblett and more (noon-10 p.m.). Indeed Brewing’s Whirlygig bash features Black Market Brass, Obi Original, Dylan Salfer, Juice Lord and Anita Velveeta. East Co-op’s mini-fest has Dr. Mambo’s Combo, Bathtub Cig, Greg Grease, Eleganza! and more (noon-5:30 p.m.). Other highlights include Creeping Charlie and Fanaka Nation at Elias Metal Studio (noon-8 p.m.), Harlow and Keep for Cheap at Sociable Cider (noon-10 p.m.) and the nonprofit DEMO’s party at Twin Ignition with Cornbread Harris, Keith Secola and Dan Israel (1-8 p.m.). See our hour-by-hour Art-A-Whirl music recommendations.