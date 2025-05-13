‘A Twin Cities musical family reunion:’ Our critic’s Art-A-Whirl 2025 live music picks

There are lot more music stops than those, too. The scene-bolstering nonprofit DEMO (Diverse Emerging Music Organization) is hosting a three-day party at the Twin Ignition Startup Garage event space. Elias Metal Studio, one of the first places to weld together a live music calendar for Art-A-Whirl, will be rocking all weekend again. Community TV station MCN6 is parking its fun “Bands on Vans” mobile stage outside the 331 Club. Even the neighborhood food co-op, Eastside, has a big parking lot party planned again Saturday.