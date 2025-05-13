4 ways to navigate northeast Minneapolis’ Art-A-Whirl, the country’s biggest artist open-studio event

A billowing black tornado loomed inside a studio at the Holland Arts West Building. It didn’t sneak in from outside, and it wasn’t a natural disaster that the National Weather Service predicted.
This tornado is a wooden sculpture that artists Michael and Kelly Helsinger turned black by wiping it with a highly concentrated vinegar. Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association (NEMAA) commissioned them to make the piece for Art-A-Whirl, the popular artist open-studio celebration in northeast Minneapolis this weekend.
Now in its 30th year, the open-studio event with more than 1,400 participating artists is something of a whirling art force. But it wasn’t always that way.
It started 30 years ago with a couple of artists, smoking pot and chatting.
“Artist Dean Trisko was sitting in the Thorp Building with a few other artists, trying to figure out a way to tell people they were there,” NEMAA Executive Director Anna Becker said. “Someone was looking at the Whirl-Air-Flow dryer on a billboard, and so they decided to call it Art-A-Whirl.”
Here are four ways to navigate the madness.
Gamify it with the Passport Challenge
This year NEMAA launched the Passport Challenge, where people can find new locations using the Vibemap app.
“It’s a way to encourage people to check into places and get points,” Becker said. “You have to check in to fewer places on the outskirts than the in-skirts [of Northeast].”