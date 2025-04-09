Hometown fans have three to-dos to celebrate Hüsker Dü in concert this spring

Forty years after issuing not one but two of indie-rock’s most influential albums of the 1980s, Hüsker Dü is still being celebrated in its hometown music scene.
Thursday’s tribute to the punk band’s late co-leader Grant Hart at Cloudland Theater in Minneapolis is the first of three chances Twin Cities fans have to hear old Hüskers songs performed live over the next two months.
After Thursday’s Hartathon comes the return of Hüsker Dü singer/guitarist Bob Mould, who’s playing the Palace Theatre again in St. Paul on April 19 with his namesake band promoting his first album in five years, “Here We Go Crazy.” Mould will be back in his old hometown a month later to receive an honorary degree and give a commencement speech at Macalaster College, which he was attending when Hüsker Dü formed in 1979 (and had to quit when the band took off).
Then comes the first-ever Twin Cities performance by Greg Norton & His Büddies outside Palmer’s Bar on May 16. That show will feature the Hüskers bassist with guitarist John Snodgrass (Drag the River, Armchair Martian), drummer David Jarnstrom (Dead History, Rad Owl) and a rotating cast of guest singers performing songs from throughout the band’s bountiful six-year discography. They will also perform at the NaKato Bar & Grill in Mankato the night before the Palmer’s show.
“The Hüsker Dü dance party rolls on,” Norton quipped Tuesday after returning home from a Büddies gig in Fort Collins, Colo.
Pointing to Thursday’s tribute to Hart in addition to his own gigs, Norton said, “There’s no shortage of musicians who jump at the chance to sing these songs at shows.”
“Bob is still kicking [expletive] with his band, but Grant unfortunately isn’t here anymore. I absolutely love to showcase Grant’s music and hear other people doing it, too.”
This year is a good year to commemorate Hüsker Dü’s achievements, since it marks the 40th anniversary of both of the band’s last two albums for SST Records before signing with Warner Bros., “New Day Rising” and “Flip Your Wig” — LPs ripe for some kind of reissue treatment. Norton, however, said he did not know of any more Hüskers catalog projects in the works after 2023’s live set “Tonite Longhorn.”