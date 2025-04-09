Hometown fans have three to-dos to celebrate Hüsker Dü in concert this spring

After Thursday’s Hartathon comes the return of Hüsker Dü singer/guitarist Bob Mould, who’s playing the Palace Theatre again in St. Paul on April 19 with his namesake band promoting his first album in five years, “Here We Go Crazy.” Mould will be back in his old hometown a month later to receive an honorary degree and give a commencement speech at Macalaster College, which he was attending when Hüsker Dü formed in 1979 (and had to quit when the band took off).