The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, April 10
1. AC/DC: This 52-year-old Aussie band is the story of guitar power chords, playfully suggestive lyrics and plain old survival. Guitarist Angus Young, he of the schoolboy outfit at age 70, is the only original member. Lead screamer Brian Johnson, who replaced the late Bon Scott in 1980, may be the most successful replacement vocalist in rock history. Last year, new bassist Chris Chaney, formerly with Jane’s Addiction and Alanis Morissette, and new drummer Matt Laug, formerly with the Dirty Knobs and Slash’s Snakepit, signed on for a European tour. After impressing on 2020’s comeback album “Power Up,” AC/DC will gear up for a 13-stadium North American leg of the overdue Power Up Tour that kicks off in Minneapolis. The Pretty Reckless will open. (7 p.m. U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)
2. Alan Sparhawk and Mount Eerie: Two kindred indie-rock/art-rock auteurs who’ve each experienced a lot of grief in recent years are meeting up for a double-bill that promises to be a special and maybe even uplifting one. Duluth music guru Sparhawk is touring for his new electro-frayed solo album for Sub Pop Records, “White Roses, My God,” his first formal release since his old band Low came to an end with wife/bandmate Mimi Parker’s death. He’ll have son Cyrus Sparhawk and drummer Eric Pollard performing with him. Washington State experimenter Phil Elverum is promoting his latest release as Mount Eerie, “Night Palace,” recorded noise-rock band Ragana. (7 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $33, all ages, axs.com)
3. Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers: Yes, it’s that Bill Murray. And no, he’s not doing his Nick the lounge lizard bit. It’s more of an all-star bar band interpreting hits by the Kinks, the Stones, Bob Dylan, Wilson Pickett and Prince. The players include guitarists Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia and Jimmy Vivino, who was in the house band for Conan O’Brien’s talk show. As for Murray, he plays cowbell and percussion and sings a bit. But reviews indicate he’s neither the featured singer nor in a comedic role. Wonder if he’ll mention the St. Paul Saints, for which he was once part owner. (8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $50-$130, ticketmaster.com)
4. Yagody: Founded in 2016 by actor/singer Zoriana Dybovska, Yagody is a Ukranian modern folk group that mixes the traditional with the contemporary. The lineup may sound traditional with four female vocalists in historical outfits, an accordionist, bassist, drummer and percussionist but their fused sound is dynamic and contemporary. Having won over audiences at European festivals and placed fifth in Eurovision songwriting competition in 2024, Yagody has undertaken its first U.S. tour. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)
Also: Various collaborators, friends and fans will perform Hüsker Dü songs and more and raise money for L.A. wildfire relief at the annual Grant Hart Tribute, including the Rank Strangers, Ryan Smith and Nato Coles (7 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $12-$15).
Friday, April 11
5. The Pacific Quartet: Having won Grammys in 2009 and 2021, this Indiana-based string quartet snared another nomination last year for a collaboration with clarinetist Anthony McGill. Since the foursome’s emergence early this century, it’s been among America’s most consistently captivating purveyors of works for two violins, viola and cello, known for deep and sensitive interpretations of works both contemporary and from the canon. For this concert in Minneapolis, they’ll show off their way with romanticism and modernism, performing Antonin Dvořák’s invigorating “American” Quartet and Dmitri Shostakovich’s complex and conflicted Second. (7:30 p.m. Antonello Hall, MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., pay as you can, macphail.org)
6. Nubya Garcia: The toast of England’s jazz scene made a splash with her 2020 full-length debut “Source” featuring her articulate tenor saxophone. After touring in the States in support of the hip instrumental band Khruangbin, Garcia has crossed the pond again to promote her sophomore effort, last year’s “Odyssey.” She added orchestral arrangements to her entrancing melding of jazz, R&B, and dubstep, giving the sounds a cinematic sweep, with guest appearances by Esperanza Spalding, Georgia Ann Muldrow and Richie Seivwright. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls, $45-$50)
Also: Might be a little early (and chilly) for an outdoor show but Ozark Mountain Daredevils, still featuring original members John Dillon and Mike (Supe) Granda, will bring the 50-year-old fave “Jackie Blue,” with openers Rare Earth (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, $40-$70); Toronto’s eerily beautiful songwriter Tamara Lindeman continues to earn widespread accolades for her lush and experimentally jazzy rock albums as the Weather Station, including her new one “Humanhood” (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $22); one of Minneapolis’ most clever teen songwriters and pop-punky craftswomen of the day, Finick celebrates the release of her second album, “Weekends in Purgatory,” with Emmy Woods (8 p.m. Icehouse, $18-$25); ‘90s Southern Cali punk band Toys That Kill is back at it and playing with Panel (8 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $20-$23).