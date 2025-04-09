Music

The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Highlights for April 10-16 include AC/DC, the Linda Lindas, Nubya Gargia, Alan Sparhawk and Bill Murray’s band.

By Jon Bream and

Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 9, 2025 at 11:00AM
Brian Johnson, left, and Angus Young of AC/DC kick off the veteran Aussie band's North American tour at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Carlos Gonzalez)

Thursday, April 10

1. AC/DC: This 52-year-old Aussie band is the story of guitar power chords, playfully suggestive lyrics and plain old survival. Guitarist Angus Young, he of the schoolboy outfit at age 70, is the only original member. Lead screamer Brian Johnson, who replaced the late Bon Scott in 1980, may be the most successful replacement vocalist in rock history. Last year, new bassist Chris Chaney, formerly with Jane’s Addiction and Alanis Morissette, and new drummer Matt Laug, formerly with the Dirty Knobs and Slash’s Snakepit, signed on for a European tour. After impressing on 2020’s comeback album “Power Up,” AC/DC will gear up for a 13-stadium North American leg of the overdue Power Up Tour that kicks off in Minneapolis. The Pretty Reckless will open. (7 p.m. U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., resale tickets only, ticketmaster.com)

2. Alan Sparhawk and Mount Eerie: Two kindred indie-rock/art-rock auteurs who’ve each experienced a lot of grief in recent years are meeting up for a double-bill that promises to be a special and maybe even uplifting one. Duluth music guru Sparhawk is touring for his new electro-frayed solo album for Sub Pop Records, “White Roses, My God,” his first formal release since his old band Low came to an end with wife/bandmate Mimi Parker’s death. He’ll have son Cyrus Sparhawk and drummer Eric Pollard performing with him. Washington State experimenter Phil Elverum is promoting his latest release as Mount Eerie, “Night Palace,” recorded noise-rock band Ragana. (7 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $33, all ages, axs.com)

3. Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers: Yes, it’s that Bill Murray. And no, he’s not doing his Nick the lounge lizard bit. It’s more of an all-star bar band interpreting hits by the Kinks, the Stones, Bob Dylan, Wilson Pickett and Prince. The players include guitarists Mike Zito, Albert Castiglia and Jimmy Vivino, who was in the house band for Conan O’Brien’s talk show. As for Murray, he plays cowbell and percussion and sings a bit. But reviews indicate he’s neither the featured singer nor in a comedic role. Wonder if he’ll mention the St. Paul Saints, for which he was once part owner. (8 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $50-$130, ticketmaster.com)

4. Yagody: Founded in 2016 by actor/singer Zoriana Dybovska, Yagody is a Ukranian modern folk group that mixes the traditional with the contemporary. The lineup may sound traditional with four female vocalists in historical outfits, an accordionist, bassist, drummer and percussionist but their fused sound is dynamic and contemporary. Having won over audiences at European festivals and placed fifth in Eurovision songwriting competition in 2024, Yagody has undertaken its first U.S. tour. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

Also: Various collaborators, friends and fans will perform Hüsker Dü songs and more and raise money for L.A. wildfire relief at the annual Grant Hart Tribute, including the Rank Strangers, Ryan Smith and Nato Coles (7 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $12-$15).

Friday, April 11

5. The Pacific Quartet: Having won Grammys in 2009 and 2021, this Indiana-based string quartet snared another nomination last year for a collaboration with clarinetist Anthony McGill. Since the foursome’s emergence early this century, it’s been among America’s most consistently captivating purveyors of works for two violins, viola and cello, known for deep and sensitive interpretations of works both contemporary and from the canon. For this concert in Minneapolis, they’ll show off their way with romanticism and modernism, performing Antonin Dvořák’s invigorating “American” Quartet and Dmitri Shostakovich’s complex and conflicted Second. (7:30 p.m. Antonello Hall, MacPhail Center for Music, 501 S. 2nd St., Mpls., pay as you can, macphail.org)

6. Nubya Garcia: The toast of England’s jazz scene made a splash with her 2020 full-length debut “Source” featuring her articulate tenor saxophone. After touring in the States in support of the hip instrumental band Khruangbin, Garcia has crossed the pond again to promote her sophomore effort, last year’s “Odyssey.” She added orchestral arrangements to her entrancing melding of jazz, R&B, and dubstep, giving the sounds a cinematic sweep, with guest appearances by Esperanza Spalding, Georgia Ann Muldrow and Richie Seivwright. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls, $45-$50)

Also: Might be a little early (and chilly) for an outdoor show but Ozark Mountain Daredevils, still featuring original members John Dillon and Mike (Supe) Granda, will bring the 50-year-old fave “Jackie Blue,” with openers Rare Earth (8 p.m. Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater, $40-$70); Toronto’s eerily beautiful songwriter Tamara Lindeman continues to earn widespread accolades for her lush and experimentally jazzy rock albums as the Weather Station, including her new one “Humanhood” (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, $22); one of Minneapolis’ most clever teen songwriters and pop-punky craftswomen of the day, Finick celebrates the release of her second album, “Weekends in Purgatory,” with Emmy Woods (8 p.m. Icehouse, $18-$25); ‘90s Southern Cali punk band Toys That Kill is back at it and playing with Panel (8 p.m. Cloudland Theater, $20-$23).

Saturday, April 12

7. The Linda Lindas: After playing lots of festivals last summer alongside stadium dates with the Green Day/Smashing Pumpkins tour that hit Target Field, this all-girl Los Angeles teen punk quartet has gone from a cute viral sensation to a lean, mean road machine. They were discovered in the pandemic via a YouTube clip performing their ultra-intense chant-rant “Racist, Sexist Boy” at a public library. Now, they are already into their second album for Epitaph Records, “No Obligation,” which has some catchier hooks, more melodies and topical lyrical punches. Baltimore’s Pinkshift opens. (7:30 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, all ages, axs.com; the band will also be at the Electric Fetus at 1:45 p.m. Sat. signing records)

8. Record Store Day gigs: Not only a big day for buying music, RSD is a good chance to hear it played live for free in fun settings. Newcomer Lucky Cat Records in the former Oar Folkjokeopus storefront will host an in-store set by Dan Murphy and Jeff Arundel promoting their new Scarlet Goodbye album (5 p.m.). South Minneapolis mainstay Know Name Records is upping its game this year with live in-store sets by Ovrfwrd, the Heavy Sixers, Bloodline and Elour (in order, noon-4 p.m.). Barely Brothers in St. Paul has another cool lineup with the Cobra Jets, Mad Mojo Jett and the Krolls (2-5 p.m.). Fresh off its 30th anniversary, Lake Street punk and metal haven Extreme Noise is hosting Mold, Panel and Lovescare (2-5 p.m.). Farther east on Lake Street, Hymie’s Records will be rocked by Thee Mod Garage at noon. And while he won’t be performing, Bootsy Collins’ DJ set at the Electric Fetus to promote his new solo should be a performance unto itself (2:30-3:30 p.m.)

9. Elaine Dame: The veteran Chicago jazz vocalist and educator reimagines 1970s pop hits on her new album, “Reminiscing.” Some are cheesy (like the title track by Little River Band) and some unnecessary (like trying to top Bill Withers’ “Use Me”). But Dame totally recasts Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” into a smoldering ballad, and she gets inside Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here,” making it a slow-burn lament. Dame returns to the stellar Dunsmore Room for a fourth time. (6 p.m. Crooners, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $25-$35, eventbrite.com)

Sunday, April 13

10. The Bakken Ensemble: To close its season, this group of Minnesota Orchestra members past and present (violinist Stephanie Arado and cellist Pitnarry Shin) will be joined by two sisters from the same orchestra, the Shoreview-raised tandem of violinist Sarah Grimes and violist Lydia Grimes. They’ll join Arado and Shin for a 2022 string quartet by American composer Texu Kim, and then an Ernö Dohnányi Piano Quintet with pianist Lydia Artymiw. A Karol Szymanowski piece completes the program. Afterward, head to France 44 for the ensemble’s annual fundraiser, this one pairing wines with chamber music. (4 p.m. Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls., $35, students and children free, bakkenensemble.org)

Also: California metalheads Papa Roach are taking their Rise of the Roach Tour around to arenas celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album “Infest” and hit “Last Resort” with big support from Rise Against and Underoath (7 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, $58-$132); Della Mae, the all-women bluegrass quartet, dropped two praiseworthy singles recently — a charming treatment of Blind Melon’s “No Rain” and a nifty version of “Can’t Let Go,” the tune made famous by Lucinda Williams (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30.62 and up); there should be plenty of big appetites for the Grateful Dead brunch at Icehouse with an all-star local cast including JT Bates, Martin Dosh and Javier Trejo (11 a.m.-2 p.m., $15); eclectic Russian-language ensemble StoLyette is hosting a Sunday residency at Berlin with JG Everest as guest this week (7-10 p.m., $10).

Monday, April 14

Veteran British jazz guitarist Martin Taylor, known for his many years touring with the revered violinist Stephane Grappelli, was part of the Great Guitars tour of the 1980s. Now Taylor teams with Swedish jazz guitarist Ulf Wakenius, who was a member of Oscar Peterson’s final quartet (7 p.m. the Dakota, $35.77 and up).

Tuesday, April 15

One of the greatest storytellers and lyricists and guitarists among Texas songwriters, James McMurtry is back in town with fellow Austin character BettySoo (8 p.m. Fine Line, $25); Billy Prine, John Prine’s “big little brother” who stands 6 foot 6, is a storyteller, too, but rocks a little harder, as well (7 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$45).

Wednesday, April 16

Another installment of the Wednesdays with Marijuana Death Squads series lands at Icehouse (10 p.m., $10); local outlaw country ace Michael Diamond hosts his monthly Whiskey Wednesday gig at Palmer’s Bar (8 p.m., free); veteran singer/songwriter Cheryl Wheeler, whose songs have been recorded by everyone from Bette Midler to Garth Brooks, teams up with piano playing singer/songwriter Kenny White (7:30 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $28-$32).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.

about the writers

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

