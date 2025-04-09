The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

8. Record Store Day gigs: Not only a big day for buying music, RSD is a good chance to hear it played live for free in fun settings. Newcomer Lucky Cat Records in the former Oar Folkjokeopus storefront will host an in-store set by Dan Murphy and Jeff Arundel promoting their new Scarlet Goodbye album (5 p.m.). South Minneapolis mainstay Know Name Records is upping its game this year with live in-store sets by Ovrfwrd, the Heavy Sixers, Bloodline and Elour (in order, noon-4 p.m.). Barely Brothers in St. Paul has another cool lineup with the Cobra Jets, Mad Mojo Jett and the Krolls (2-5 p.m.). Fresh off its 30th anniversary, Lake Street punk and metal haven Extreme Noise is hosting Mold, Panel and Lovescare (2-5 p.m.). Farther east on Lake Street, Hymie’s Records will be rocked by Thee Mod Garage at noon. And while he won’t be performing, Bootsy Collins’ DJ set at the Electric Fetus to promote his new solo should be a performance unto itself (2:30-3:30 p.m.)