Minnesota indie-rock hero Alan Sparhawk is still finding his path after Low

When Alan Sparhawk took the stage with longtime fans and friends Trampled by Turtles at the Armory in Minneapolis just after Thanksgiving 2022, the emotions in the room were stark and palatable. He sang one of his best-loved ballads, “When I Go Deaf,” imagining a time he’ll “stop writing songs, stop scratching out lines.”
The longtime co-leader of the beloved Duluth band Low, though, now admits he was “in a total fog” at that pivotal moment.
“I was still enduring the shock of it,” Sparhawk recounted. “I was still finding my way out.”
Talking by phone two weeks ago as his tour van rolled out of Duluth into Wisconsin — the start of a roundabout tour that ends at First Avenue on Thursday — Sparhawk still seems to be finding his way forward as a musician.
After a fascinating three-decade music career already loaded with many unexpected turns, the Minnesota indie-rock vet’s most exploratory phase yet has resulted in two solo albums that are as different from each other as they are from his old band Low.
Last fall, Sub Pop Records released his truly solo LP, “White Roses, My God,” laced with electronic grooves and eerily soulful vocal effects. Next month, Sub Pop is issuing another, far more accessible but equally emotional Sparhawk album titled “With Trampled by Turtles,” featuring his old buds as his backing band and harmony partners.
Sparhawk lost his former singing partner in Low, Mimi Parker, to cancer a few weeks before that Armory appearance. She was also his childhood sweetheart, wife and mother to their two young-adult children.
The woman the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde called “my favorite singer,” Parker could make Sparhawk’s most pained and unsettled musings sound serene and beautiful. Suddenly, though, she wasn’t there when he started making music again, a sad reality Sparhawk pinpointed as a starting point for both of these varied new records.