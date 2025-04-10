Music

5 things to know about Record Store Day 2025 in the Twin Cities

There’s a new store, new owners of another store and new versions of old albums by some Minnesota favorites.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 10, 2025 at 1:01PM
The Electric Fetus was poppin' for Record Store Day 2016
The Electric Fetus was rocking for Record Store Day in 2016 even without Bootsy Collins, who'll be DJ-ing at the Minneapolis music outlet this Saturday. (Jay Boller — Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

While she’s excited about hosting an in-store set by the Scarlet Goodbye and selling a new Replacements reissue — a band partly born out of her storefront — Lucky Cat Records owner Michele Swanson realized there’s a downside to being a store owner on Record Store Day.

“It’s been fun planning for the day and figuring out how everything works,” said Swanson, who opened her new shop in July. “But I was just telling someone in the store the other day how much I will miss making my rounds to all the other record stores in the Twin Cities. It’s such a fun day.”

Housed in the Lyndale Avenue storefront that’s been a Minneapolis music hub going back to Oar Folkjokeopus in the 1970-‘80s, Lucky Cat is more fuel for the Record Store Day fire that burns bright every year in the Twin Cities. More than a dozen stores in the metro area are listed as official participants in the national RSD bonanza, happening across the country Saturday.

Here’s a rundown for local music lovers on what to look, listen and dig for during Saturday’s daylong marathon.

1. A Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will DJ at the Electric Fetus. In town to sign copies of his new album, bassist Bootsy Collins of Parliament/Funkadelic will spin a set at Minneapolis’ best-known store from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Other celebrity DJs at the Fetus will include the Current’s “Transmission” host Jake Rudh (10 a.m.), WCCO-TV’s A.J. Hilton (1 p.m.), Los Angeles punk band the Linda Lindas (1:45 p.m, playing that night at the Fine Line) and music biographer Andrea Swensson (4 p.m., touting her new Cornbread Harris book).

2. Live music remains a big part of the mix. South Minneapolis mainstay Know Name Records is upping its game this year with live in-store sets by Ovrfwrd, the Heavy Sixers, Bloodline and Elour (in order, noon-4 p.m.). Barely Brothers in St. Paul has another cool lineup with the Cobra Jets, Mad Mojo Jett and the Krolls (2-5 p.m.). Fresh off its 30th anniversary, Lake Street punk and metal haven Extreme Noise is hosting Mold, Panel and Lovescare (2-5 p.m.). Farther east on Lake Street, Hymie’s Records will be rocked by Thee Mod Garage at noon.

3. Lucky Cat looks to be the top new dog. Swanson and her all-women staff are working hard to make their store your new RSD destination, leading with the 5 p.m. live set by the Scarlet Goodbye. The new band with Jeff Arundel and Soul Asylum’s Dan Murphy is touting its elegant sophomore LP, “El Camino Adios.” Also, look for special “Left of the Dial” T-shirts benefiting student station Radio K, whose DJs will be on hand. The store will be extra heavily stocked with Minnesota music, too (including LPs by Murphy’s other bands).

Michele Swanson opened Lucky Cat Records last July in the Lyndale Avenue storefront that used to house Oar Folkjokeopus and Treehouse Records. (Chris Riemenschneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

4. Mill City Sound is still spinning. The beloved store on Hopkins’ Mainstreet lost owner Rob Sheeley to cancer in January, but new owners have taken over in time to prep for RSD. “We’re getting ready for the usual madness, and happy to keep the ship sailing,” said Peter Sands, a Mill City employee and well-known keyboardist in town. The store will open early at 9 a.m.

5. Minnesota artists are issuing RSD limited-edition releases. The usual local suspects for Record Store Day rarities, Prince and the Replacements both will have new items up for sale Saturday. The concert recording with New Power Generation featured in Prince’s “Diamonds & Pearls” box set, “Live at Glam Slam” (from 1992), is being issued on its own as a three-LP set. And the two versions of the 1985 ‘Mats album “Tim” from their recent box set will be available on two LPs, including the raved-about remix by Ed Stasium.

In the harder-to-find category, the Jayhawks have finally printed up new copies of their cult-loved 1989 record “Blue Earth,” available for the first time on vinyl since its original release on Twin/Tone Records. A special RSD version of the LP will feature a 7-inch single with bonus tracks from that era. Also, look for a new two-LP vinyl edition of Soul Asylum’s “After the Flood: Live From the Grand Forks Prom, June 28, 1997.”

The Replacements' "Tim" and the Jayhawks' "Blue Earth" will each be newly issued on vinyl for Record Store Day 2025. (Album covers)

See the full rundown of all the participating Minnesota stores and all the RSD limited releases at recordstoreday.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

