5 things to know about Record Store Day 2025 in the Twin Cities

While she’s excited about hosting an in-store set by the Scarlet Goodbye and selling a new Replacements reissue — a band partly born out of her storefront — Lucky Cat Records owner Michele Swanson realized there’s a downside to being a store owner on Record Store Day.
“It’s been fun planning for the day and figuring out how everything works,” said Swanson, who opened her new shop in July. “But I was just telling someone in the store the other day how much I will miss making my rounds to all the other record stores in the Twin Cities. It’s such a fun day.”
Housed in the Lyndale Avenue storefront that’s been a Minneapolis music hub going back to Oar Folkjokeopus in the 1970-‘80s, Lucky Cat is more fuel for the Record Store Day fire that burns bright every year in the Twin Cities. More than a dozen stores in the metro area are listed as official participants in the national RSD bonanza, happening across the country Saturday.
Here’s a rundown for local music lovers on what to look, listen and dig for during Saturday’s daylong marathon.
1. A Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will DJ at the Electric Fetus. In town to sign copies of his new album, bassist Bootsy Collins of Parliament/Funkadelic will spin a set at Minneapolis’ best-known store from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Other celebrity DJs at the Fetus will include the Current’s “Transmission” host Jake Rudh (10 a.m.), WCCO-TV’s A.J. Hilton (1 p.m.), Los Angeles punk band the Linda Lindas (1:45 p.m, playing that night at the Fine Line) and music biographer Andrea Swensson (4 p.m., touting her new Cornbread Harris book).
2. Live music remains a big part of the mix. South Minneapolis mainstay Know Name Records is upping its game this year with live in-store sets by Ovrfwrd, the Heavy Sixers, Bloodline and Elour (in order, noon-4 p.m.). Barely Brothers in St. Paul has another cool lineup with the Cobra Jets, Mad Mojo Jett and the Krolls (2-5 p.m.). Fresh off its 30th anniversary, Lake Street punk and metal haven Extreme Noise is hosting Mold, Panel and Lovescare (2-5 p.m.). Farther east on Lake Street, Hymie’s Records will be rocked by Thee Mod Garage at noon.
3. Lucky Cat looks to be the top new dog. Swanson and her all-women staff are working hard to make their store your new RSD destination, leading with the 5 p.m. live set by the Scarlet Goodbye. The new band with Jeff Arundel and Soul Asylum’s Dan Murphy is touting its elegant sophomore LP, “El Camino Adios.” Also, look for special “Left of the Dial” T-shirts benefiting student station Radio K, whose DJs will be on hand. The store will be extra heavily stocked with Minnesota music, too (including LPs by Murphy’s other bands).
4. Mill City Sound is still spinning. The beloved store on Hopkins’ Mainstreet lost owner Rob Sheeley to cancer in January, but new owners have taken over in time to prep for RSD. “We’re getting ready for the usual madness, and happy to keep the ship sailing,” said Peter Sands, a Mill City employee and well-known keyboardist in town. The store will open early at 9 a.m.