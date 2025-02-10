Two Minneapolis bands announce new vinyl LP sets for Record Store Day 2025

Giving into longstanding complaints about the original mix of “Tim” — including comments made by the Replacements themselves — Warner Records offered Stasium’s makeover of it to widespread attention and acclaim as the four-CD, one-LP box set “Tim: Let It Be Edition.” Most fans agreed the tastefully remixed version was superior in audio quality, but this two-LP version of the set will appease those still on the fence — or fans wanting to own the remixed LP more on the cheap.