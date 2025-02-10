Pivotal LPs by two of Minnesota’s most beloved rock bands, the Replacements and the Jayhawks, are on the nationwide list for Record Store Day 2025 limited-edition vinyl releases.
Two Minneapolis bands announce new vinyl LP sets for Record Store Day 2025
Fans can pick up collectible editions of the Replacements' “Tim” and Jayhawks' “Blue Earth” on April 12.
Warner/Rhino Records is issuing a new double-LP version of the Replacements’ classic album “Tim” for this year’s RSD festivities, scheduled April 12. One LP will feature the original mix of the 1985 collection done by late producer Tommy Erdelyi, aka Tommy Ramone. The other LP will feature the remixed version released in 2023 by Erdelyi’s longtime studio collaborator, Ed Stasium.
Giving into longstanding complaints about the original mix of “Tim” — including comments made by the Replacements themselves — Warner Records offered Stasium’s makeover of it to widespread attention and acclaim as the four-CD, one-LP box set “Tim: Let It Be Edition.” Most fans agreed the tastefully remixed version was superior in audio quality, but this two-LP version of the set will appease those still on the fence — or fans wanting to own the remixed LP more on the cheap.
While “Tim” has always been widely available on vinyl, the same can’t be said of the Jayhawks album that first put the Twin Cities alt-country pioneers on the national map, “Blue Earth.”
The 1989 record — which famously earned the band their major-label deal with Rick Rubin’s American Recordings — was reissued on CD in 2003 but has not been printed on vinyl since the original pressing by Twin/Tone Records.
“Anyone who has shopped on the collectors market for an original vinyl copy of ‘Blue Earth’ knows what big news this is,” the band posted on its Facebook page, which has been bustling of late with news surrounding frontman Gary Louris’ solo album, “Dark Country” (out this Friday with a Minneapolis release gig now scheduled March 29 at the Parkway Theater).
In addition to the 11 original tracks — including such fan faves as “Two Angels,” “Ain’t No End,” “Red Firecracker” and “Dead End Angel” — the new vinyl edition of “Blue Earth” will come with a bonus 7-inch EP featuring four unreleased tracks from those sessions.
As always, both these collectible RSD releases will be available only at independent record stores on April 12 and will be limited in quantity (6,000 copies of “Tim,” 3,000 of “Blue Earth”). Good thing we have a lot of participating stores in these bands’ hometown(s).
