Vandals remove 150 St. Paul storm drain covers

St. Paul is dealing with a rash of vandalism that is leaving big holes in the city’s gutters.
The city’s Public Works Department reports some 150 storm drain covers — the metal grates that cover drains in street gutters, each weighing about 150 pounds — have been removed from streets since the beginning of June. The covers have not been stolen, but picked up and dropped into the storm drains.
“This malicious behavior is unacceptable and extremely dangerous to everyone, including drivers, walkers, and bikers,” St. Paul Public Works Director Sean Kershaw said in a statement.
“We’re asking for the public’s help to keep a watchful eye on their neighborhoods and report any issues or suspicious behaviors to the police and also immediately report any open storm sewers to Public Works.”
The vandalism comes as the city remains beset by copper wire theft, even after the passage of a new state law meant to make it harder to sell stolen copper.
The storm drain destruction has spanned the city, with drain covers missing from Summit Hill, Frogtown, downtown, the East Side and the West Side.
The Public Works Department asks anyone who notices a sabotaged storm drain to report it by calling the city at 651-266-9850 during business hours or, on evenings or weekends, by leaving a message detailing the drain’s location at 651-266-9700.
Anyone who sees someone actively removing a drain cover is asked to call 911.