As Minnesota spends millions on copper theft, recyclers crack the ‘Whac-A-Mole’ code in Texas

St. Paul spent $1.2 million that year to repair damage caused by such thieves, but the surge in thefts affected cities across Minnesota. Minneapolis reportedly spent at least $450,000 last year repairing copper thieves’ damage. A former employee for the city of Eagan was charged with stealing $4,000 in copper wire from the city last year, and two men caused more than $10,000 in damage while stealing copper wire from a communications tower outside Little Falls.