Before copper theft law takes effect, Twin Cities residents bear darkened streetlights

Wirtz’ 64-year-old husband Steven, and their dog Gunther, died last Christmas eve when a car struck them on a dim-lit road. That day feels recent for Wirtz, who met Steven in 1987 -- and who has lived “day by day” since he passed. Wirtz and her neighbors believe copper wire thieves caused the accident by damaging street lights would have made Steven visible. His death and others Minnesotans’ experience urged lawmakers to design a bill to stop copper wire theft across the state. But as officials prepare for the law to take effect, residents report continued copper thefts that threaten their safety.