The Recycled Materials Association filed the lawsuit Monday against Grace Arnold in her capacity as commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Commerce. ReMA officials say in the lawsuit that the copper wire theft law, which will become effective Jan. 1 and require a license for people who sell copper, is an unconstitutional separation of powers that gives Arnold sweeping authority and little guidance. And because the bill applies to small amounts of copper metal, industry leaders worry that all Minnesotans selling scrap metal will need a license.