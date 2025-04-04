Watch: Driver charged with nearly hitting stopped school bus on snowy Minnesota highway

An Iron Range man was charged Friday with disobeying a stopped school bus’ warning signals and nearly causing a crash on a snowy Minnesota country road.
Keith Douglas Bargel, 60, was charged with failing to stop while passing a school bus on the passenger exit side, a gross misdemeanor, and misdemeanor property damage in connection with a mailbox he took out on Dec. 20 while avoiding the collision on Hwy. 169 near Virginia.
Bargel, of Tower, was charged by summons in St. Louis County District Court and has a court hearing scheduled for May 23.
“I tried to stop,” Bargel told the Star Tribune, “but there was a [metal] coffee cup stuck underneath my brake pedal. I’ve driven trucks my whole life and never heard of that happening.”
He also pointed out that the pavement was somewhat slick at the time and acknowledged that he should not have had his cruise control engaged in those weather conditions.
Court records in Minnesota show that Bargel’s driving history includes three convictions for drunken driving and three for driving with a canceled or revoked license. His license was valid at the time of the close call.
This was at least the third harrowing incident in Minnesota involving a school bus in a a little more than a year.