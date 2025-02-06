St. Cloud

Watch: Minnesota school bus driver ‘saved many lives’ by dodging head-on crash with semi

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff is hailing the driver for his “quick and heroic” actions.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 6, 2025 at 8:16PM
A semi and a school bus nearly collided head-on Wednesday in Mille Lacs County. (Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office)

A central Minnesota school bus driver is being hailed as a hero for saving “many lives” by dodging a head-on crash with a semitrailer truck that crossed into the wrong lane.

The harrowing incident occurred before sunrise at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in Kathio Township on Hwy. 169 just north of Shakopee Lake Road, said Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.

The driver of the northbound semi strayed into the opposite lane, where the Onamia School District bus driver “made a quick maneuver to avoid a complete head-on crash, which undoubtedly saved many lives,” a statement from Burton read.

School bus swerves abruptly to avoid head-on crash with a semitrailer truck in the wrong lane

The semi made a “glancing sideswipe” near the bus’ rear passenger side “instead of a full head-on crash thanks to the quick and heroic efforts” of the bus driver, identified as Brian Lathrop, the statement continued.

Two students among the eight people on board were evaluated for minor injuries, Burton said.

The sheriff declined to identify the trucker but did say “the driver will be charged at some point.”

Onamia School District Superintendent Jason Vold said that along with the driver, on the bus were three paraprofessionals and four students, a kindergartner, and students in grades three, four and seven. They were heading to the multidistrict Mid-State school in Little Falls.

Vold said that while he watched the bus' dashcam video of the near-miss, “The word hero really came to mind ... His incredible and swift actions potentially saved lives.”

When he first heard that a bus was involved in a crash, “as a superintendent, your heart drops,” Vold said.

The superintendent said the district “will be recognizing Brian for his heroic actions at our next upcoming school board meeting” on Feb. 18.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

