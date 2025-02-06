A central Minnesota school bus driver is being hailed as a hero for saving “many lives” by dodging a head-on crash with a semitrailer truck that crossed into the wrong lane.
Watch: Minnesota school bus driver ‘saved many lives’ by dodging head-on crash with semi
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff is hailing the driver for his “quick and heroic” actions.
The harrowing incident occurred before sunrise at about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in Kathio Township on Hwy. 169 just north of Shakopee Lake Road, said Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.
The driver of the northbound semi strayed into the opposite lane, where the Onamia School District bus driver “made a quick maneuver to avoid a complete head-on crash, which undoubtedly saved many lives,” a statement from Burton read.
The semi made a “glancing sideswipe” near the bus’ rear passenger side “instead of a full head-on crash thanks to the quick and heroic efforts” of the bus driver, identified as Brian Lathrop, the statement continued.
Two students among the eight people on board were evaluated for minor injuries, Burton said.
The sheriff declined to identify the trucker but did say “the driver will be charged at some point.”
Onamia School District Superintendent Jason Vold said that along with the driver, on the bus were three paraprofessionals and four students, a kindergartner, and students in grades three, four and seven. They were heading to the multidistrict Mid-State school in Little Falls.
Vold said that while he watched the bus' dashcam video of the near-miss, “The word hero really came to mind ... His incredible and swift actions potentially saved lives.”
When he first heard that a bus was involved in a crash, “as a superintendent, your heart drops,” Vold said.
The superintendent said the district “will be recognizing Brian for his heroic actions at our next upcoming school board meeting” on Feb. 18.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff is hailing the driver for his “quick and heroic” actions.