Music

Review: Cantus’ ‘Secret Letter’ concert offers passionate look at ‘queer love’

The program pairs songs with writings on the theme of forbidden love.

By Rob Hubbard

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 5, 2025 at 1:48PM
Cantus, will perform "The Queen's Songbook," a collection of songs from Hawaii composed by its first monarch, Queen Lili'uokalani, and other music from the Pacific Rim. The concerts take place at four Twin Cities venues over four days, concluding on Friday morning.
Cantus performs "The Secret Letter," which pairs songs with writings exploring the theme of "queer love." The concerts take place at four Twin Cities venues through April 13. (Nate Ryan/Cantus)

If only more history lessons were as suffused with passion as “The Secret Letter,” the latest concert program from the low-voiced octet, Cantus.

Passion is a linchpin of the music and interstitial narrative, the concert serving up a tender, powerful and often exhilarating reminder that “queer love” has always been part of human history.

That was underlined early in the first performance of the program at Hamline University’s Sundin Music Hall Friday night. For the first words came from the Greek poet Theocritus, born a few centuries B.C. Or when the first of the letters of longing that link the program together came from the pen of Marcus Aurelius, written in 139 A.D., and delivered with a splendid mix of bliss and ache by tenor Jacob Christopher.

Soon several of history’s great literary lights were lining up to share their innermost desires and conflicted hearts through readings and music: Shakespeare, Isaac Newton, Emily Dickinson, Walt Whitman, Oscar Wilde. And Cantus was both delivering and bridging their ruminations with music that often proved to be inspired pairings. The harmonies were as strong as they’ve been in the group’s 30-year history, and each solo shone brightly across this brief but very rewarding concert.

Yes, brief, in that it’s an intermission-less program of about 65 minutes that would be even shorter if Cantus had instructed the audience to hold their applause between pieces. Or perhaps the group could divvy the concert’s 12 tunes into sets of three or four in order not to so often break the spells they were casting.

But they were indeed mesmerizing, particularly during a stretch of songs at the concert’s center. Coming out of Wilde’s heartbreaking letter from prison (where he was jailed for being gay), Francis Poulenc’s “Figure Humaine” sustained the mood perfectly, giving musical voice to the pain and sorrow expressed by Wilde. Almost equally moving was the combination of a Walt Whitman letter to a suicidal friend and a lush and sweeping setting of a Whitman poem by contemporary American composer Steven Sametz from his song cycle, “We Two.”

But the evening’s peak came with the premiere of a new work commissioned by Cantus from composer Saunder Choi. “Lightyears to Lebanon” had its genesis in a kind of poetry-on-demand setting at a Los Angeles-era Pride festival. Brian Sonia-Wallace brilliantly captured the pain of separation and Choi set it to music full of both sadness and celebration. Then Cantus gave it a disarmingly vulnerable and simply beautiful interpretation.

Not that it was a perfectly assembled program. After the first two songs opened with outstanding solos by Paul John Rudoi and Rod Hines, few were the pieces that afforded members the opportunity to step out of the ensemble. And while the group’s execution was excellent all evening long, the concert did grow a bit ballad-heavy, leaving me to contemplate how they could have changed things up in both spirit and tempo.

That said, I’ll take a passionate performance with a few flaws over icy perfection any day of the week. And this is one of the most passionate programs Cantus has ever offered.

Cantus’ ‘The Secret Letter’

When and where: 3 p.m. Sun., Trinity Lutheran Church, 115 N. 4th St., Stillwater; 11 a.m. Thu., Meetinghouse Church, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina; 7:30 p.m. April 12, Westminster Hall, Nicollet Mall and Alice Rainville Place, Mpls.; 3 p.m. April 13, St. Philip the Deacon Lutheran Church, 17205 County Road 6, Plymouth

Tickets: $7-$38, at 612-435-0055 or cantussings.org

Note: The April 12 concert will be available for streaming through April 20 at cantussings.org.

Rob Hubbard can be reached at wordhub@yahoo.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Rob Hubbard

See Moreicon

More from Music

See More

Music

Review: Cantus’ ‘Secret Letter’ concert offers passionate look at ‘queer love’

Rob Hubbard
Cantus, will perform "The Queen's Songbook," a collection of songs from Hawaii composed by its first monarch, Queen Lili'uokalani, and other music from the Pacific Rim. The concerts take place at four Twin Cities venues over four days, concluding on Friday morning.

The program pairs songs with writings on the theme of forbidden love.

Music

Review: Bob Dylan was neither rough nor rowdy in Mankato

Staff headshot
Jon Bream
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2012, file photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. The music legend has quietly put concert tickets on sale for a tour in support of last year's album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways." His website bills it as a "World Wide Tour 2021-2024." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Music

Bruce Springsteen to release 7 albums of unreleased songs, 'Track ll: The Lost Albums'

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band performed at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul , Minn. on Sunday, November 11, 2012.