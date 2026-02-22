Review: Brandi Carlile wraps herself around Minneapolis with a special guest

Something happens to Brandi Carlile whenever she takes the stage in the Twin Cities. Her body relaxes under those glam-punk shoulder pads, her dimpled grin gets wider, she lets her hair down. She gets super-chatty and downright giddy. And emotional.
She was doubly emotional on Saturday, Feb. 21, at sold-out Target Center, especially during the encore. After soothing with her traditional closing tune “A Long Goodbye,” she went a cappella in total darkness for the opening verse of Bob Dylan’s “Girl from the North Country.” Then the lights came up and she brought out her special guests, Minneapolis’ own Singing Resistance.
The 14,000 concertgoers went wild as the troupe of protest singers sang their “It’s OK to Change Your Mind” with Carlile acting as chief cheerleader. Afterward, the night’s verklempt star bowed to her social media-famous guests.
On Saturday, Carlile gifted Minnesota a fully realized 2 ½-hour concert, as nourishing, uplifting and, yes, emotional, as any she’s given in the North Star State in the past two decades. But, this being her first proper arena tour, there was more ambitious and dramatic staging, especially with creative live video (a big screen sometimes showed 28 images of Carlile at once), without sacrificing any of Carlile’s inviting intimacy and irresistible genuineness.
The Seattle singer-songwriter hit the stage, silhouetted in an orange circle behind a curtain, singing with an acoustic guitar. Midway through the opening song “Returning to Myself,” the curtain dropped dramatically and, surprisingly, Carlile continued rather quietly, her vibrato ringing on the title track of her excellent 2025 album, which asks God and her family for a little grace.
She then went into “Human,” her current single that is classic Carlile in its juxtaposition of the quiet and the loud, the intimate and the explosive, a perfectly executed power ballad, especially when you have the bravura voice to pull it off. That final chorus soared, and it was goosebumps all around that segued into enthusiastic cheers at song’s end.
Next, it was fasten your seatbelts time as Carlile and her seven-member band rocked out on the punkish stomp “Mainstream Kid” and “Broken Horses.” That opening salvo of two ballads and a pair of rockers typified the kind of exciting musical roller coasters Carlile has kept her fans on.
For Saturday night on her Human Tour, Carlile dubbed the event as “Be Human: A Concert for Minneapolis,” with it being broadcast on 89.3 the Current, the public radio station that has long supported her, and livestreamed on veeps.com (mixed by the legendary engineer Bob Clearmountain), with proceeds going to the Minnesota based Advocates for Human Rights.