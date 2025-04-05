A baby found inside a bus terminal locker, a dead man whose fingerprints belonged to someone else — Jessica Campbell’s laboratory is filled with mysteries and unanswered questions.
A forensic anthropologist, Campbell is the steward of 192 sets of unidentified remains from across Minnesota that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has received over more than 60 years.
With the help of a $500,000 federal grant, Campbell is leading a three-year effort to categorize those remains, extract new evidence, investigate leads and hopefully identify them. It is the most concentrated review of cold cases in the office’s history.
“Everyone deserves a name,” Campbell said of her project. “Everyone deserves an answer.”
Ana Negrete has seen that need for answers first-hand as the interim director of Minnesota’s Missing Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office, which was created to address the disproportionate number of Native American women who go missing or are murdered. The office wrote a letter of support for Campbell’s grant.
“These families have unanswered questions that’s hard to wrap your head around,” Negrete said. ““It really stays with you. They can’t start the healing process until they know what happened.”
But those answers can be hard to find, especially when cases have been cold for decades. A 2018 survey by the U.S. Department of Justice found there were 11,000 unidentified remains in coroner and medical examiner offices nationwide.
Forget what pathologists call the “CSI effect” — these investigations are more complex and time consuming than what’s on TV.