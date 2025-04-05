Outdoors

Renowned Minnesota wildlife photographer Jim Brandenburg dies at 79

Minnesota friends and photographers recall the arresting work of Brandenburg, a giant of the craft.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 5, 2025 at 1:29PM
Jim Brandenburg was regarded as a wildlife photographer with few peers. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s Jim Brandenburg, 79, a giant among wildlife photographers, died Friday afternoon.

A memorial was posted on his Facebook page Saturday morning, and news of his passing moved quickly through the outdoors community. There was no mention of the cause of his death.

“He was the [Leonardo] Da Vinci of wildlife photography,” said Minnesota photographer Layne Kennedy of Minneapolis, who’d known Brandenburg for about 25 years and, like so many others who take their cameras afield, was inspired by him.

A native of Luverne, Minn., Brandenburg was known for his work in the pages of National Geographic and collected in books such as “Chased by the Light” and “Brother Wolf: A Forgotten Promise.”

Brandenburg won the National Geographic Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023. He wrote in a Facebook post that the award was humbling.

“The Photo Society, comprised of two hundred of the magazine’s photographers spanning 3 generations, surprised me with this announcement. ... I have been so very fortunate over the years to have received some precious and treasured awards around the world, but this one is unique for me because it is from my peers.”

Brandenburg launched a daily one-minute video project at nature365.tv in recent years, among other projects.

Collaborator Laurent Joffrion posted a video memorial Saturday morning, and wrote that Brandenburg “inspired so many of us with his understanding of nature. He moved so many souls with the poetry of his photographic and film work.”

Brandenburg was known to split time between homes in the metro and Ely.

Former Minnesota Star Tribune photographer Tom Wallace, 70, has known Brandenburg since he was a teenager. The two worked at the Worthington (Minn.) Daily Globe for three years. They’d rekindled their friendship in recent years, Wallace said.

“He was just the best,” he said. “What he captured was magical. You look at his pictures, they are just so powerful in the art of the photo, the composition.”

