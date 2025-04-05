Ramstad: Cocoa prices are high, and Minnesota’s Abdallah is eating some of them

Novelist Steve Almond, in his 2004 nonfiction book “Candyfreak,” about his obsession with candy, mused about how small his life as a college writing instructor in Boston was compared to that of a “chocolate engineer” he met in New Hampshire.
That’s how I felt when I visited Abdallah Candies in Apple Valley and company president Steve Hegedus stepped into the tiny visitor lobby to greet me wearing a hair net and smock.
He’d come from the production kitchen, where Abdallah employees were cranking out another wave of specialties for Easter, one of the biggest holidays of the year for candy consumption. The whole building smelled of chocolate, and I thought: There is no better place to work in Minnesota, maybe the world.
“When you grow up in a family business, as soon as you can see over the table, you’re learning,” said Hegedus, a fourth-generation descendant of founder Albert Abdallah. “I learned with my grandfather and my uncle and dad how to make the marshmallows and nougat. I did dishes after school in high school, that whole thing.”
These days, Hegedus and his wife, Karen, lead the company, and their three sons and a nephew form a fifth generation that may take control in the future.
“I don’t know if it’s like this for other businesses, but it’s more of just a vocation,” Hegedus said. “It’s a business, yeah. But we just want to make good candy and we want people to come back for that candy again. That’s all that all matters.”
His matter-of-factness reminded me of another passage in Almond’s book about that chocolate engineer, named Dave. “It was now clear I was in the presence of freak genius,” Almond wrote. “But Dave’s approach to chocolate was actually pretty low-key.”
For the last three years, poor harvests of cocoa beans in Africa have dominated the economics of candy-making. Cocoa prices have soared to around $8,000 a ton, from $3,000 two years ago, which has led manufacturers to raise prices for finished goods. Chocolate consumption in the U.S. fell last year.