As copper wire thefts continue, Twin Cities officials scrounge for solutions

Copper wire thefts first surged across the nation in around 2020. The value of copper skyrocketed to new highs that year, increasing to an average of $4.13 per troy ounce by this March, according to St. Paul officials. Thieves often strip wire from light poles along park trails and quiet streets, darkening miles of pathway before selling the metal to recyclers and scrapyards. Authorities have arrested and charged many thieves in response, often with recycling professionals’ help, but the problem continued.