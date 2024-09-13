Through silent alarms, welding, retail screws and even duct tape, Twin Cities officials have tried more than a dozen solutions to prevent copper wire thefts his year. Some fixes shuttered criminal rings while others fell short, and as residents bear darkened streets ahead of a new law aimed at curbing the destructive and expensive schemes, the search continues for a foolproof fix.
As copper wire thefts continue, Twin Cities officials scrounge for solutions
City officials are experimenting with a bevy of solutions ahead of a state law meant to curb copper theft.
Copper wire thefts first surged across the nation in around 2020. The value of copper skyrocketed to new highs that year, increasing to an average of $4.13 per troy ounce by this March, according to St. Paul officials. Thieves often strip wire from light poles along park trails and quiet streets, darkening miles of pathway before selling the metal to recyclers and scrapyards. Authorities have arrested and charged many thieves in response, often with recycling professionals’ help, but the problem continued.
“Streetlight wire theft has [brought] another problematic year. 2023 was also quite a challenge for us,” Minneapolis Project Manager Joe Laurin said. “We think the challenge with wire theft aligns closely with the value of recycled copper.”
Thieves stole copper wire from streetlights, homes, A/C units and electronic vehicle charging stations. Twin Cities men caused more than $10,000 in damage this year after posing as employees to steal copper wire from a tower outside Little Falls. Eagan authorities charged a former employee with stealing at least $4,000 in copper wire from the city. And residents in St. Paul believe wire theft led to the death of 64-year-old Steven Wirtz, who was struck by a vehicle while walking his dog Gunther along a path darkened by copper thieves.
Such damages cost Saint Paul $250,000 in 2019. That cost ballooned to $1.2 million last year, and the city’s Department of Public Works has received around 1,600 online reports of streetlights damaged by wire theft this year. Officials believe that’s an undercount because residents can also report wire theft through multiple departments across the city.
So far, Minneapolis thieves have stripped copper wire at a rate similar to last year. City officials spent at least $200,000 repairing broken lights this year, often near the lakes and West River Parkway. Between the cities, money spent repairing copper wire damage funded both short and long-term solutions.
Some lights poles are welded shut and electrified during the day to deter theft. Others feature silent alarms, and are being considered for solar energy or overhead wires. Less-thorough solutions include light pole panels that are secured by commercial screws and duct tape. Despite trying more than a dozen of such solutions, a permanent solution is elusive. .
“We have, within about the last nine months, reinstalled about 10 miles of underground wiring to the street lighting system,” Laurin said, adding that the city must replace more wire before the year ends. “There are some areas [where] the wire’s been stolen, we’ve restored the wire, and it’s been stolen again almost immediately. That’s happened in multiple locations, and sometimes as many as three times in the last year.”
Gov. Tim Walz and other leaders hope an upcoming copper wire theft law, authored by Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul, and Sen. Sandy Pappas, DFL-St. Paul, will help. The bill aims to stop illegal copper sales by requiring a commissioner-approved license for people selling copper in Minnesota. Businesses buying copper will be required to track each sale and scan sellers’ licenses, although some recycled materials professionals worry the bill will be “irrevocably catastrophic” for their industry. That bill takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025. As officials wait for that law to take effect, some solutions show potential.
Laurin said replacing copper with aluminum wires and signage has been a low-cost solution that’s worked in some areas, discouraging some thieves from breaking into street lights panel boxes. St. Paul is also considering aluminum, and spokesperson Lisa Hiebert said other unnamed solutions helped to slow the rate of wire theft this year.
Officials from both cities declined to share details of all the solutions they are testing, explaining that criminals would learn and adjust if the information is publicized. In the meantime, they encourage vigilance.
“If you see something, say something. Call 911!,” the St. Paul’s Department of Public Works website said. Minneapolis officials also asked residents to be wary. “Report suspicious behavior or activity around street lights, traffic signals, EV chargers, utility vaults, or private property. With the help of the watchful eyes of Saint Paul residents and business owners, the Saint Paul Police Department has caught and arrested thieves.”