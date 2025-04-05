When these Minneapolis buildings went down, no one cared. Too ugly, they said. But they were wrong.

Wesley Church erected a 12-story office building in 1929 on the edge of downtown. It was an ordinary office block for the time, but would look distinctive today because it was made of brick, not sheets of reflective glass. It also had plenty of terracotta frosting on top to provide some visual punctuation. The Wesley tower was intended as part of a larger complex, with a hotel and another office tower, but the crash of 1929 put an end to that idea. It was demolished for the Convention Center in 1986. There weren’t any complaints about its loss — it was an ordinary building with no great distinction, and the Convention Center was progress.