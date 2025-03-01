City Center today is downtown Minneapolis’ biggest mistake. But remember the block’s good old days?

Older readers may recall what the block was like before City Center. It was everything we supposedly want a city block to be. Dense, but not overwhelming. Architecturally diverse, but still consistent within the styles of prewar commercial design. A block where a stolid 1910s office space could coexist with a sleek 1930s streamlined storefront, and a spindly tower bedecked with ornamental frosting could be friends with a broad, tall hotel. Here’s a look at the City Center’s four fine faces: