The names Minneapolis lost when the streets were renamed for presidents

There was a frontiersman, Native American agent and investor named John F.A. Sanford. He had a brother-in-law, an investor named Frederick Gebhard, and together they put some money in something called the St. Anthony Falls Water Power Co. Gebhard was a New York moneyman, and one of his business partners was Thomas E. Davis, a New York real estate mogul, so it seems reasonable that those men make up the first three names on the list.