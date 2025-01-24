Those faces carved in Minneapolis City Hall are absolutely grotesque

Both the Temple and City Hall were products of the late 1880s — the Temple was completed in 1888, the same year City Hall was designed. Both are in the Richardsonian Romanesque style, a revival of old motifs and materials that drew from European structures in the 11th-13th century. It seems peculiar that a New World city like Minneapolis should cast its gaze back to France in the 1200s, but the style was both new to America, and hence modern, and it connoted stability and strength. We’d only been a state for 30 years, but look what we’d accomplished.