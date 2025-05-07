Federal Reserve to face tough balancing act between fighting inflation and lifting growth

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve could keep its key rate unchanged for several more months as it seeks to evaluate the impact of President Donald Trump's widespread tariffs on hiring and inflation, some economists say, even as the White House pushes for a rate cut.
The Fed is nearly certain to keep its rate unchanged when it concludes its latest policy meeting Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed officials have signaled that they want to see how the duties — including 145% on all imports from China — impact consumer prices and the economy.
The central bank's caution could lead to more conflict between the Fed and the Trump administration. On Sunday, Trump again urged the Fed to cut rates in a television interview and said Powell ''just doesn't like me because I think he's a total stiff.'' With inflation not far from the Fed's 2% target for now, Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argue that the Fed could reduce its rate. The Fed pushed it higher in 2022 and 2023 to fight inflation.
If the Fed were to cut, it could lower other borrowing costs, such as for mortgages, auto loans, and credit cards, though that is not guaranteed.
Trump also said Sunday he wouldn't fire Powell because the chair's term ends next May and he will be able to appoint a new chair then. Yet if the economy stumbles in the coming months, Trump could renew his threats to remove Powell.
A big issue facing the Fed is how tariffs will impact inflation. Nearly all economists and Fed officials expect the import taxes will lift prices, but it's not clear by how much or for how long. Tariffs typically cause a one-time increase in prices, but not necessarily ongoing inflation. Yet if Trump announces further tariffs — as he has threatened to do on pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and copper — or if Americans worry that inflation will get worse, that could send prices higher in a more persistent way.
Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide, said this could keep the Fed on the sidelines until September.
''It's hard for them to cut sooner because they've got to weigh, what's the inflation impact?'' Bostjancic said. ''Is this going to be somewhat persistent and add to inflation expectations?''