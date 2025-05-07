New report shows NYC helicopter breaking apart in midair before crash that killed 6

NEW YORK — Federal officials on Wednesday released images of a doomed New York City sightseeing helicopter as it broke apart in midair last month, killing six people.
The series of still photographs taken from surveillance camera video shows the fuselage, containing the engine and rotors, separating from the helicopter’s tail. The rotor blades and the transmission then detach from the cabin that’s carrying the passengers and the pilot.
The images were included in the preliminary report about the flight released by the National Transportation Safety Board.
‘‘Several witnesses described hearing several loud ‘bangs’ emanating from the helicopter before it broke up and descended into the river,’’ the report says.
Justin Green, an aviation lawyer and former Marine helicopter pilot, said the sequence of images shows the helicopter yawing severely and the tail boom failing, suggesting it was most likely struck by the aircraft’s main rotor blades while in flight.
‘‘It’s clear that some mechanical issue precipitated the breakup,’’ he said. ‘‘We still do not know the exact issues, only potential causes.’’
The initial NTSB report, which runs about six pages, does not address the initial cause of “the in-flight breakup of the aircraft,’’ he said. That will likely be determined by a forensic examination of the wreckage itself, including the rotor blades, the engine and transmission.
Federal Aviation Administration records show the aircraft, a Bell 206L-4, was built in 2004 and had a maintenance issue last September involving its transmission assembly.