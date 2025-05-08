3 artsy things to do with mom this Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day calls for some new creative approaches. Sick of spending the morning at a noisy brunch restaurant where it’s so loud you can’t even hear Mom talk? Here are a few ways to spend quality time with her, hear what she has to say and make art together or simply shop for it.
Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair
The second annual art fair in the Sculpture Garden features 180 artists, live music, food trucks and a botanical marketplace with 15 artists and a florist. Everything takes place at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden across from the Walker Art Center, making it an even artsier experience.
“It’s just going to be a beautiful day, so it’s a great place to take a walk around with your mom and then go enjoy either the Walker or some other nearby establishments in Uptown,” said Nichole Showalter, events manager for Homespun Events.
In its first year, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Art Fair brought in around 30,000 people.
This year, there will even be an artist’s garden within the garden.
“Victor Yepez will be having a mini-sculpture garden of his sculptures, so you’ll have some local sculpture art within the Walker’s collection,” she said.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., 1600 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., free, sculpturegardenartfair.com
St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour
The 33rd annual St. Croix Valley Pottery Tour offers a way to get out of town with Mom and enjoy nature, pretty pots and delicious tacos. Take the scenic route up the St. Croix River, passing Marine on St. Croix and cute river towns along the way.