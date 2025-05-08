Carlos Correa did something Tuesday the Twins have sorely needed more of since the beginning of the season and, frankly, since the day they signed him.
Correa hammered a Cade Povich fastball 458 feet to left and into the second deck at Target Field for a two-run homer in a 9-1 victory over Baltimore. A signal that Correa is snapping out of his early-season batting funk that produced numbers befitting a backup catcher.
To his credit, Correa was on the field early Wednesday afternoon, before the Twins’ game against Baltimore, working on his swing during batting practice. Correa has never shied away from putting in the necessary effort to be on top of his game. He needs the results to show for it.
When asked after the home run about the search for the perfect swing, he said: “It’s probably the most I’ve done in the last five years of my career in practice. Definitely more than the past five years.”
When he injured his wrist April 15 during a game against the Mets he was batting .164 with a .473 OPS. He missed one start and has remained in the lineup. And he has started to hit, batting .356 over 11 games heading into Wednesday’s action.
His home run Tuesday was the type of hard contact of which Correa is capable of.
“We all know what he’s going to do,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s going to have his mind to something. He’s going to work and put all his energy towards finding it. And he’s found it many times, you know. He’s gone through ups and downs before, and he works through them as well as anybody.”
The up and downs were something the Twins weren’t anticipating more than three years ago when they shocked the baseball community by signing one of the top shortstops in the game.