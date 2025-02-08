10 reasons we must embrace the Northwestern Life Insurance building in Minneapolis

Its columns were a trademark of its famous architect, Minoru Yamasaki, who called his creation as “monumental and dignified, yet graceful.” The flared tops were new in the 1960s, and would spread nationwide in the ‘70s. They often applied to small-town banks. An influential modernist architect, Yamasaki would apply his flared columns in a more subdued form in the building for which he will be most remembered — the World Trade Center towers.