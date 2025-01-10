The elevator doors at these eight Minneapolis skyscrapers are works of art

Charles N. Judson, who patented the car-and-shaft door system that had one set on the floor and one set inside the car, explained the need for safety features: “It is well known that elevator shafts and cars are a great source of danger to the public from the fact that through the negligence or carelessness of the attendant or through faulty construction, the doors or gates of such shafts or cars are either left open or are permitted to open by the action of gravity while the elevator car is in motion and away from a landing place, and thereby, persons are permitted to fall through the shaft and either [be] killed or badly injured.”