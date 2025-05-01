From 2005: The Hold Steady breaks out with ‘Separation Sunday’

Scene 1: Soundcheck
Craig Finn is starting to sweat through his Twins T-shirt as he runs around the empty Bowery Ballroom. Among the items on his to-do list is checking on the arrival of his favorite Minneapolis rapper, Brother Ali, and his favorite Edina residents, Mom and Dad.
“I think they might’ve been on the same flight,” Finn said, flashing a dry smile. “Wonder what they’d talk about?”
One thing Finn didn’t have to worry about was filling up one of Manhattan’s best-loved rock clubs two weekends ago. The Hold Steady’s release party for its second CD, “Separation Sunday,” was oversold, with close to 700 attendees. A month earlier, the band had a meeting “to figure out how to even get a respectable amount of bodies in here,” Finn recalled.
“A lot can happen in a month,” he said.
With the May 3 release of “Separation Sunday” — a disc loaded with lyrics about the Twin Cities — the band that plays classic-rock without any ironic retro gimmickry was greeted with an onslaught of equally unpretentious press in Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, Spin, the New Yorker and the Village Voice.
The Voice piece was especially huge. Finn and his boys were the first New York musicians on the cover of the NYC alt weekly in five years. Playing off the album’s religious themes, the headline read: “We Believe in One Band.”
“A friend of mine who’s totally into the New York music scene put it into perspective when he said the Beastie Boys never even got the cover of the Voice,” said guitarist Tad Kubler, one of three former Twin Citians in the band.
Tellingly, though, the band had to do a second photo shoot for the Voice to produce a cover-worthy shot. These guys aren’t exactly poster-boy rock stars. The Voice story refers to a blog comparing the bespectacled Finn to Charles Nelson Reilly (also a comment on his nasal, stammering vocal style). It might have added that Kubler looks a bit like Jeff Daniels in “Dumb & Dumber” (not a comment on his intelligence).