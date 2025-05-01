From 2005: The Hold Steady breaks out with ‘Separation Sunday’

The most autobiographical part seems to be the religious struggle. Finn grew up in a devout if not-too-strict Catholic home, but like a lot of Gen X-ers, he’s been turned off by the politicizing of religion. “There’s a sense of beauty and peacefulness about going to mass that doesn’t have anything to do with the religious right or birth control,” he said. “You get that in your head and heart, and even when you don’t go to church, it still gives you that sense that everything’s going to be OK.”