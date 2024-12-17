Ranking Christmas trees in downtown Minneapolis from scrawny to spectacular

The trees at the IDS Center at 80 S. 8th St. are a bit spindly. The lights on two of them are oversized and there are too many of them. The adorned trees sit on a bare stage with a few other potted ones, looking like groupies for a minor celebrity. The trees seems to think highly of themselves, but look like someone who got up on a box and started speaking loudly, expecting lots of attention. However, they are a nice backdrop for noontime concerts.