Old lobby mailboxes reflect beauty of classic Minneapolis skyscrapers

Every mailbox, and the chutes that fed them, bore the name of the patent holder: Cutler Manufacturing Co., a Rochester, N.Y.-based firm founded by James G. Cutler, who was an architect who later became the city’s mayor. The company catalog for 1917 relates its history. The mail chute was introduced in 1883, just in time for the skyscraper boom. In 1884, the company installed four chutes. Nineteen years later, around 1,600 were in use. In 1917, the company asserted, “there is no office building or hotel of any consequence in the United States which is not equipped with this modern convenience.”