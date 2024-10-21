Minneapolis’ Orchestra Hall stands tall at 50: How it went from curb to cube

The Minnesota Orchestra took a long time to find a permanent home. The orchestra had three locations before it settled into its 11th Street site. The first concert was held in 1903 at the Industrial Exposition Building, a convention hall on the East Bank of the Mississippi River, across from downtown. The acoustics must have been dreadful. The ensemble — then called the Minneapolis Symphony Orchestra, and a name it kept until 1968 — had but nine rehearsals, but carried off Schubert’s Symphony No. 8 to the delight of critics and city boosters.